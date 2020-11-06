Ben&Ben draws from tough life choices in new single ‘Di Ka Sayang’

The nine-piece collective Ben&Ben dropped another single on Friday midnight, this time seeking to empower its listeners with “Di Ka Sayang.”

The new track, inspiring confidence and fearlessness, amid adversity was written by Paolo and Miguel Benjamin. It was inspired by the twin band members’ conversation during one of their out of town shows last year.

“Migs and I were having a conversation on our career choices and how hard it was to fight for who we really are and what we want to do in life, amidst societal and family expectations,” Paolo shared.

“A year later, we decided to release it, at a time where we feel it is most timely, with everything tough going on, and with many of our dreams being crushed by the pandemic and other circumstances,” he added.

‘Di Ka Sayang,” a song about worth and validation, encourages listeners to the get out of the rut and be in charge of their own decision matters, no matter the costs.

The song is produced by Jean Paul Verona along with lead guitarist Poch Barretto, percussionist Toni Muñoz, keyboardist Patricia Lasaten, and violinist Keifer Cabugao.

Lasaten shared that the arrangement and production of the song was challenging for the Filipino folk-pop outfit.

“Our goal from the start is to create a vibe and sound like no other song of ours before: one that would immerse the listener into the message of the song, and into a mood that we wanted the message to be experienced in,” she said.

This team’s mindset enabled them to craft their trademark sound that is unlike their past releases while also marking a definitive new era in music. It likewise ventured them to go outside their comfort homes as they built the music under one roof.

Miguel said they have been exploring new soundscapes and writing about themes other than love and heartbreak, which are covered by their past releases.

“Liwanag, and everyone who listens to us can expect more of these things to be shared to anyone who is willing to listen,” he said,” referring to the band’s official fandom name.

Prior to the new single’s release, the hashtag #BenandBenDiKaSayang landed on the top trending topics of local Twitter with fans hyped over the new craft of the beloved local band.

On Friday, several fans also praised the new song.

Some of them shared turning emotional after hearing words of reassurance from the new single, saying it is their new anthem when they start feeling down.

Ben and ben's "Di ka sayang" is very comforting 🥺 Imagine surrounding yourself with people who appreciates u and will say TANGGAP KITA, that would be the bestt!#BenAndBenDiKaSayang #BenAndBenDiKaSayang #BenAndBenDiKaSayang pic.twitter.com/1ux9CLPWxo — Jella_prgng 🤍 (@j_e_l_l_a) November 5, 2020

not me is who literally crying right now especially nung sinabi yung 'TANGGAP KITA' BEN&BEN NEW SINGLE@BenAndBenMusic #BenAndBenDiKaSayang#DiKaSayangOUTNOW pic.twitter.com/PGsvc92PxY — Cam (@procxel_) November 5, 2020

This gonna be my song everytime I feel down and questioning myself. #BenAndBenDiKaSayang pic.twitter.com/B2d7UtYIes — 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒆 (@alyenagabriyel) November 5, 2020

Singer Karylle and Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) were also among those who praised the song for being a “life saver.”

saw these on the comment section of Ben&Ben's temporary upload of 'Di Ka Sayang' on facebook 🥺💗#BenAndBenDiKaSayang @BenAndBenMusic @bb_liwanag pic.twitter.com/CvoZL6oZ1J — liwanuggets | BEN&BEN NEW ERA💡 (@bbmatchaaa) November 6, 2020

^words that save lives, thank you #BenAndBenDiKaSayang — Sarah Elago (@sarahelago) November 6, 2020

Others, meanwhile, made a cover of “Di Ka Sayang.”

i have never been this reassured by a song !!! :')) #BenAndBenDiKaSayang mahal na mahal ko kayo @BenAndBenMusic, salamat <33 pic.twitter.com/aKFz6kKymQ — jashie! (@jshocean) November 5, 2020

The new track of Ben&Ben initially released on Facebook is also available on all digital platforms worldwide via Sony Music.

