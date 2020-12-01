BLACKPINK in your area: Filipino fans thrilled as Globe launches K-pop group as brand ambassadors

The announcement of a telecommunications company’s newest set of brand ambassadors, worldwide K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, drew excitement from Filipino fans on social media.

Globe Telecom on Tuesday said that it is bringing the four-member K-pop group as the face of the brand is aligned with its mission to “bring world-class connectivity to its customers.”

“It follows through by also bringing in brand ambassadors of the same caliber,” the company said in a release.

“This year has brought unprecedented challenges for everyone, locally and globally. Despite this, we strive to provide customers better everyday experiences that they will enjoy. Having BLACKPINK join the Globe family is proof that we won’t stop bringing the world into our customers’ homes,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“BLACKPINK being one of the world’s biggest groups has a huge following in the country. We want to bring our customers nothing less than the best in entertainment,” he added.

The telecommunications firm is also set to release more surprises featuring the record-breaking K-pop group, reminding fans to stay tuned to its social media channels.

Meanwhile, fans of the group expressed their elation following the announcement on securing the girls as its newest brand ambassador.

“OMG GOSH! My heart is screaming!!!” a Twitter user exclaimed in response to the reports.

“Yes! It is indeed (a) happy Christmas! I can’t wait what’s coming,” another online user commented with a smiling emoji.

“More! More! More! We’re too spoiled this year, Blinks! Aaaah this is so exciting. Last month of the year but a lot (of) things are about to happen before the year ends,” a different fan said.

“Whoa more surprises huh.. yaaay, can’t wait for those!

Been a loyal customer for 20 (years) & by par (this) is the best Christmas gift from @enjoyGLOBE. Thanks!! Looking forward for more #BLACKPINK content,” another excited Twitter user said.

BLACKPINK is an all-girl quartet composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in 2016 through YG Entertainment and has since become among the world’s biggest music groups with strong followings on social media.

Their music videos have repeatedly broken online records on YouTube, such as popular hit song “Boombayah” which has surpassed more than one billion views, among others.

The group recently released their full album, which was followed by the premiere of a Netflix documentary showing them from their trainee days to their Coachella performance.

The K-pop documentary, “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” is the streaming giant’s first-ever content of its kind.