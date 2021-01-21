Season 2 of Selena Gomez’s cooking show featuring adobo, turon premiers January 21

Eagle-eyed Filipino fans last week gushed after learning that American singer-actress Selena Gomez will cook a Filipino dish on her cooking program.

In the almost two-minute-long trailer of the second season “Selena + Chef,” Gomez can be seen preparing the well-loved Filipino dish adobo.

Filipino-Canadian celebrity chef Jordan Andino will help her prepare this signature dish.

Aside from the iconic viand, Gomez was also seen featuring the Filipino dessert turon or banana spring rolls on her television cooking show.

Meanwhile, local vinegar brand Datu Puti displayed on Gomez’s kitchen counter did not escape the eye of some Filipinos. This further fanned their excitement for the upcoming season.

Some quipped that the American artist will become the new endorser of the local condiments brand.

SELENA GOMEZ IS THE NEW ENDORSER OF DATU PUTI chz hahhahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/FM3Le0CUHg — steward little (@thoughtsofteb) January 14, 2021

Other Filipino fans shared their excitement for the Filipino dish feature.

THAT trailer. Ok can’t wait to watch you cook Filipino adobo @selenagomez — ken (@castroken) January 16, 2021

not @SelenaGomez cooking Adobo & Turon 😍❤️🇵🇭food can’t wait to watch this pic.twitter.com/x1dzZEilGr — NICOLE SCHERZY STAN (@ScherzyStan) January 13, 2021

Our @selenagomez, queen of cooking adobo and turon. 💯🇵🇭💯🇵🇭💯🇵🇭 https://t.co/rfuuxAVVpT — MCA Music Inc. (@mca_music) January 12, 2021

Adobo has placed the Philippines on the international cuisine map.

American cable channel Food Network has previously released recipes of adobo on its website while food blog Tasty, a brand of BuzzFeed, also shared its own versions of the viand.

One of Tasty’s viral recipes, braised pork belly adobo by Chef Leah Cohen, made online buzz last year because of the different manner of cooking the dish.

Watch party

Gomez’s “Selena + Chef” will air on streaming entertainment service HBO Max on January 21.

The first season debuted in August last year.

Gomez invited her fans for a watch party slated January 24.