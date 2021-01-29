Pawning is nothing to be ashamed of, according to Pokwang

For comedian, actress and television host, Marietta Subong or “Pokwang”, there is nothing to be ashamed of in pawning.

Now that we are under a global health crisis and are prone to encountering financial emergencies, Pokwang advised the public that turning to a pawnshop is another good option.

“‘Yung pong sinasanla niyong ‘yan ay pinagpaguran niyo ‘yan, ‘yun pong sinasanla ninyong pinagtrabahuhan niyo ‘yan and of course nagkaroon ng emergency, walang nakakahiya doon. Wala tayong masamang hangarin,” Pokwang said during the launch of RD Pawnshop’s “Magandang Bukas” campaign last Wednesday.

“Hindi tayo dapat mahiya…‘Yung nanlalamang sa kapwa, ‘yun ang nakakahiya,” she added.

Aside from pawning, Pokwang, who has been a longtime breadwinner of her family, also advised the public to avoid impulse buying, an advice she also gave to her house helpers.

“Ako talaga inaano ko sila na kung hangga’t maaari wala kayong bibilhin na mga walang katorya toryang bagay,” the comedian cited.

“Ingatan ninyo, bigyan ninyo ng halaga ‘yung mga pinagpapaguran ninyo. Ang hirap, nasa pandemic tayo. Alam niyo na ‘yan, hindi tayo dapat ano,” she added.

Pokwang has been named as the new endorser of the pawnshop which also marks its 45th anniversary this year.

The pawnshop started digitizing its services such as money remittances before the pandemic as early as 2015.

Debbie Ann Riveral, managing director of RD Pawnshop, said they now have more than 100 international and domestic remittance partners running systems to serve the immediate needs of the overseas Filipino workers.

The pawnshop that boasts higher appraisal value and low remittance rate, has more than 1,500 branches nationwide.



