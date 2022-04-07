Pokwang offers to attend graduation of prexy bet’s supporter

Actress-comedienne Pokwang offered to become a substitute for Vice President Leni Robredo who previously promised to attend a supporter’s graduation rites.

The presidential bet on Tuesday agreed with Jemimah Limbo‘s request for her to attend their graduation.

Limbo made the request when she attended the “LENIwanag Ang Silangan” campaign rally on Antipolo City, Rizal. Her messages were among those which were read out loud by the vice president after the program.

“Leni, wala akong mama sa graduation, baka puwedeng ikaw na lang?” Robredo said before.

“Sure! Kailan ang graduation mo? (pauses) October, ayan sabihan mo ako,” she added, addressing Limbo.

The student expressed her gratitude to the vice president in a now-viral tweet, to which the latter responded.

“‘Pag fixed na grad (graduation) date, please tell me agad. Congratulations!” Robredo answered with a folded hands emoji.

Limbo was among those who helped organized the presidential candidate’s campaign team’s sortie in Rizal.

Robredo is running with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who is her vice presidential bet.

Meanwhile, Pokwang responded in a now-deleted tweet of Limbo, earlier responded by the vice president.

“Kapag busy si mama @lenirobredo mo at free naman ako, sige, ako na lang pupunta sa graduation mo kung bet mo, ‘nak. Hahahahahhaa kailan ba ‘yan?” the actress wrote on Wednesday.

Her tweet has earned more than 2,000 likes as of writing.

“Sige po ma’am Pokwang, update ko po kayo sa date,” Limbo responded with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

Pokwang also replied to another Twitter user who requested her presence at her daughter’s graduation at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“Baka (puwede) ka din mag-attend graduation ng anak ko sa UIC Chicago, Illinois, solid kakampink family namin,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Ang layo… hahaahaha pwede (ba) Zoom?” Pokwang answered.

The Twitter user shared that she was floored by the reply of a celebrity.

“Wow! Thank you sa pag-reply, I really appreciate it, first time a celebrity nag-reply sa’kin… sana Zoom kaya lang face-to-face na graduation ngayon, thank you again, be safe and God bless,” she answered.

Pokwang is also one of Robredo’s supporters who has attended her campaign events as its host.