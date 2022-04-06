‘May mama na ako sa graduation’: Robredo agrees to attend grad rites of supporter

Vice President Leni Robredo affirmed that she will attend the graduation of a supporter who requested her presence.

The supporter cited her mother would be absent on her graduation day.

The presidential bet went to Antipolo City, Rizal for her campaign rally dubbed “LENIwanag Ang Silangan” on April 5 where an estimated number of 43,000 people attended. The sortie was held at the Rizal Provincial Capital Grounds.

Robredo initially thought that the campaign event would be rescheduled due to the inclement weather. However, organizers told the vice president that her supporters were ready to wait for her, “rain or shine.”

Towards the end of the campaign rally, the presidential bet read out some of her supporters’ placards and messages. One of them was shown to her by her running mate, vice presidential bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, through a phone.

“Leni, wala akong mama sa graduation, baka puwedeng ikaw na lang?” Robredo read.

“Sure! Kailan ang graduation mo? (pauses) October, ayan sabihan mo ako,” she added, addressing the owner of the phone.

Robredo replied to her supporter’s tweet the following day.

“MAY MAMA NA AKO SA GRADUATION THANK YOU VP

@lenirobredo,” Jemimah Limbo tweeted with several crying face emojis.

“‘Pag fixed na grad (graduation) date, please tell me agad. Congratulations!” Robredo answered on Wednesday with a folded hands emoji.

The vice president’s response garnered 63,700 likes, over 3,200 retweets and more than 2,400 quote tweets so far.

Limbo was among those who helped out in organizing the Rizal sortie.

Robredo is running against nine other candidates namely, former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician-lawyer Jose Montemayor, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao for the presidency.