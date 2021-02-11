Bretman Rock tried singing ‘Bahay Kubo’ from memory and this is what happened

Filipino-American beauty influencer Bretman Rock admitted of being “confused” with the lyrics of the Tagalog folk song “Bahay Kubo” after a video of him singing it went viral.

A Twitter user on Thursday uploaded a 48-seconds clip of Bretman singing the first parts of the song from memory but he failed to recall some words.

The online user took note of his attempts to recount the lyrics and then shared her amusement.

Bretman in the video mentioned “kape” and “sinigang” which are not in the original lyrics.

“THAT ‘YUH’ HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHA SIGARILYAS AT MANI HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA KAPE T**GINA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA BULALO SINIGANG HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA BRETMAN F**KING ROCK I F**KING LOVE YOU B*TCH HAHAHSHSHSHSHSHAHAHA

@bretmanrock,” Maica Valdez wrote.

Bretman noticed her post and then responded that he knew the tune but was “confused” with the folk song’s lyrics.

Lmfao I know the tune, it’s just the lyrics that gets me confused https://t.co/oiLQ3XEC5o — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) February 11, 2021

Bretman is an Ilocano-born YouTube sensation who describes himself as “a proud first-generation immigrant from the Philippines” who lives in Hawaii for the past 13 years.

He rose to fame for his quirky beauty videos where he shows off his humor and sass.

Meanwhile, “Bahay Kubo” is a traditional Tagalog folk song that talks about a house made of bamboo and a roof of nipa leaves. It is surrounded by lots of vegetables from beans to eggplants.

The song’s lyrics are the following:

Bahay kubo, kahit munti

Ang halaman doon ay sari-sari.

Singkamas at talong, sigarilyas at mani

Sitaw, bataw, patani.

Kundol, patola, upo’t kalabasa

At saka mayroon pang labanos, mustasa,

sibuyas, kamatis, bawang at luya

sa paligid-ligid ay puro linga.



“Bahay kubo,” which roughly translates to “country house,” is a traditional Filipino vernacular house which often serves as an icon of the Philippine culture.