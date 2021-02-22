Scam alert: Facebook group using Willie Revillame’s name lures users to share password to earn reward

Filipinos called on social media users to report a Facebook group that uses television host and comedian Willie Revillame‘s name.

The appeal was shared on local Reddit where it appeared on its trending list Monday morning.

A screengrab of the group’s membership request page indicated that Filipinos who wanted to join the online community “Willie Revillame (official group)” must “enter” their Facebook password to supposedly claim their “reward.”

But, on the bottom part of the question, there is a note from the social networking platform that warns people to refrain from entering their password.

“Do not enter your password or other sensitive information here, even if you’re asked to by the Willie Revillame (official group) admins,” the note reads.

The public group has 43,500 members as of this writing.

“SCAM ALERT! Help us report this group to Facebook and GMA Network,” the Reddit post said with an accompanying screengrab of the membership request page.

Facebook users can report the group by clicking on the three dots found on the right side of the menu beside the search icon.

A Reddit user speculated if the group was once a “former legitimate page” but was sold to a “scammer” due to the large number of its current members.

“Dito mo talaga makikita na maraming uto-utong Pilipino,” another online user wrote with shrugging emojis.

Cursory check on the group’s page showed that it is requiring members to subscribe to certain YouTube channels that are not connected to Revillame.

One post, for example, leads to a YouTube link with a video titled “Tiktoker Daw muna” by an account called “AJRAH world.”

Another YouTube link can be found on the group’s description page. It said that the directions for members are crafted by a “sponsor.”

The link leads to an account of a “Rara Caraga” with a video titled “My House Plant l Balcony Ideas.”

Last month, a horde of Filipinos trooped to Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in Quezon City because of seeing Facebook posts that claimed the television host will give them money in celebration of his birthday.

READ: Willie Revillame’s fans victimized by false posts promising cash giveaways, other prizes

The cash giveaway gathering caused the fans to swell until physical distancing was no longer practiced despite the threat of the coronavirus disease.

Quezon City government then said it will conduct contact tracing efforts to test people who have gathered in front of Revillame’s tower.