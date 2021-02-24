Ben&Ben pokes fun at members Paolo and Benjamin’s viral ‘hair model’ photos

Filipino folk band Ben&Ben recently posted edited photos of the Guico brothers as models for a popular conditioner brand.

Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico, twin brothers who are also vocalists of the nine-piece band. They are known for sporting their long locks.

In a tweet on February 22, the group’s official account posted the edited photos of Paolo and Miguel as models for hair products, the “Dandruff-free” and “Standout Straight” varieties.

“Kung sino man ang gumawa nito, mabuhay ka,” the group quipped, with laughing emoji.

kung sino man ang gumawa nito, mabuhay ka 😂 pic.twitter.com/o8n9kCna30 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) February 22, 2021

The tweet immediately took off as fans laughed at the humorous versions of Paolo and Miguel.

It has since earned 58,400 likes, 1,944 quote-retweets and 6,824 retweets on the micro-blogging platform, as of writing.

Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre also joined in the online banter and commented under the tweet.

HAHAHAHAHAHAH WINNER — Moira Dela Torre (@moirarachelle4) February 22, 2021

The tweet eventually reached the official Twitter of Cream Silk and commented eyes and crown emojis under it.

To add more hype, the conditioner brand’s Twitter quote-retweeted the edited photos and said: “Gusto niyo totohanin para ‘di na lang ‘to #KathangIsip?”

This was in reference to Ben&Ben’s popular single “Kathang Isip,” released in 2017. It was nominated for Myx Music Award’s Song of the Year.

Paolo and Miguel later responded to these posts on their respective accounts accounts.

Paolo posted a photo of them together that seemed to emphasize their long hair.

Benjamin, meanwhile, quipped: “Bakit ‘di na lang totohanin ang lahat.”

Bakit ‘di na lang totohanin ang lahat https://t.co/6hA2ooJqSs — Miguel Benjamin (@miguelbenjamin_) February 22, 2021

Formed in 2015, Ben&Ben became popular for their songs in English and Filipino such as “Ride Home,” “Leaves,” “Pagtingin,” “Maybe the Night” and “Araw-Araw.”

In 2020, the band was nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards, a prestigious music awards show, for the best musical act in Southeast Asia.