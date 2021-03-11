‘I’ve been waiting to be this age’: The story behind Julia Barretto’s birthday beach photos

Actress Julia Barretto described her birthday photoshoot where she flaunted her beach body as something she has been dreaming about since she was in her teenage years.

The 24-year-old actress appeared in “Musings,” the March 10 episode of celebrity photographer BJ Pascual‘s vlog, and shared that she has been wanting to do such a photoshoot since she was 16 years old.

“I can’t believe today. Kanina ko pa sinasabi sa kanila na parang, ito ‘yung dini-dream ko since I was 16. ‘Yung parang, I’ve been waiting to be this age to be able to do this,” Barretto gushed to Pascual after they shot the pictures at Grande Island Resort.

“Ang bait pa nga natin, actually! Mabait pa tayo,” she quipped as she referred to the results of their photoshoot.

Barretto also looked back on her previous photoshoots with him and specifically recalled when she worked with the photographer in Look Magazine’s August-September 2013 issue.

The actress appeared on the cover with fellow actresses Liza Soberano and Michelle Vito.

“I was already telling you by the time I was like, 16 lang, can we just make hubad na? 16 pa lang ako, maghubad na tayo! Kami nila Liza no’n!” Barretto recalled with a smile.

“We had so many plans na pero I was too young pa to do all of that,” she added.

Barretto marked her birthday on Wednesday by surprising the public with her beach photos where she showed off her toned body and bared her more daring side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Fellow celebrities sent their well-wishes in the comments section. Some expressed their admiration over her fitspiration and summer-themed photos.

“Ivaaaahhh,” actress Alora Sasam wrote with fire emojis.

“Damn girl,” Isabelle Daza commented with similar emojis.

“Grabe naman,” Bianca Gonzalez exclaimed with the same emojis as well.

“GANDA NAMAN. Favorite ko ‘yang beauty mo at katawan,” Rica Peralejo wrote.

On Wednesday, Barretto’s boyfriend, Gerald Anderson, greeted her on Instagram with a hashtag #youareablessing.”

Anderson also recently celebrated his birthday in his Zambales resort.

The actress shared a picture of them on Instagram and wrote that she’s “so proud” of him.

In a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda last week, Anderson admitted to being “very happy” with Baretto.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson’s confession about Julia Barretto has Filipinos saying this phrase on the internet