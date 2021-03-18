Maris Racal’s 2017 tweet about Rico Blanco resurfaces amid dating rumors

Actress and singer Maris Racal‘s tweet about wanting to hear OPM icon Rico Blanco sing “live” almost four years ago resurfaced on social media after their recent duet and online interaction sparked dating rumors.

The 23-year-old Pinoy Big Brother-alumna in August 2017 mentioned the singer-songwriter’s name and added a heart emoji in her tweet.

Hay Rico Blanco when will I hear you sing live. ❤️ — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) August 5, 2017

Her tweet found its way on the current timelines of some online users after fans told her that her wish has come true.

“Beh natupad na, hmp naol (sana all),” a Twitter user wrote in response to Racal’s post.

“Ayeeee dream come true na. Saw your post on IG, sanaol (sana all) talaga,” another online user wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

A fan’s comment to that tweet also came true.

“Baka nga magkaroon pa kayo ng duet together hehe,” the fan said nearly four years ago.

Dating rumors between the actress and Blanco emerged after she posted a birthday greeting for him on Instagram on Wednesday.

It was accompanied by a duet of them singing Aqualung’s “Brighter than Sunshine,” a love song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

The post and duet were enough to send some Filipinos’ hearts aflutter but it was Blanco’s response that further triggered speculations.

“hahaha love you!!!” he said in the comments section with three flamingo emojis.

Fellow celebrities commented heart emojis on Racal’s post.

Filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone even expected that she would see a “kiss” by the end of the duet.

Racal and the 48-year-old singer worked together in her first single “Abot Langit” released in 2019.

Blanco also produced her 2020 songs, “Not For Me” and “Kahit Na Anong Sablay.”

Prior to this, Racal in 2018 tweeted that she’s “looking for a creativity-partner” who can “share his/her inputs” for her music.

Someone tagged Blanco in the replies thread, who gamely took the offer.

Racal then responded that she hoped he would listen to her “unreleased songs.”

“Would love to (smiling emoji). Just followed you.. DM!” Blanco eventually replied.

The actress revealed that she went to Blanco’s studio after the interaction. It was also the first time she met him personally.

“Pumunta ako sa studio niya and then pinlay ko lahat ng songs ko na nasulat,” she said in a 2019 interview.

“Yung mga nasulat na finished na and I think medyo proud ako na ipaparinig sa kanya. ‘Yun lang ‘yung mga songs na confident ako iparinig sa kanya,” Racal added.

“Actually, after naming tinapos yung song, ‘di ko na alam, tumakbo ako sa kotse ko tapos sumigaw lang, ganun,” she further said.