In #LikeAFilipina video campaign, Catriona Gray encourages women empowerment

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray encouraged fellow women to empower themselves as TikTok celebrates Women’s History Month with its “#LikeAFilipina” campaign.

The 27-year-old beauty queen joined female creators from the fields of entertainment, sports and fitness, music, business, and gaming and talked about feminism and what it means to be a strong Filipina at this age.

“It means allowing them to lift up each other and to do whatever they want to do as long as it’s respectful and considerate of others, that’s what feminism is to me,” Gray said in a March 13 live stream on the video-sharing platform.

“It’s not about being better than men. It’s not about being radical. It’s just about having women’s rights as human rights and it being equal,” she added.

Gray was joined with five other female creators in the live stream, namely fitness coach Anne Aniag, singer Zendee, co-founder Steffi Santana of Filipino restaurant Lola Nena’s, gamer Aya Ezmaria and entrepreneur Ayn Bernos, the founder of clothing brand Morena the Label.

The “#LikeAFilipina” campaign is the platform’s way of showcasing the different faces and facets of Filipino women, from homemakers to athletes, educators to artists, and more.

“Through the campaign, TikTok Philippines hopes to showcase every Filipina’s excellence and creativity in their fields of expertise, and also inspire other women and girls of all ages and nationalities to be the very best that they can be,” it said in a release.

Some of the most empowering videos that have graced the campaign so far include the following:

