Continue voting: How to help Rabiya Mateo enter Miss Universe Top 21

Supporters of Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo urged other Filipinos to continue voting for her into the top 21 candidates as the international pageant nears.

The voting for the top 21 delegates started last April 27 and will end on May 15.

The much-awaited coronation night, meanwhile, will be aired on May 17 (Philippine time) at 8 a.m. on the A2Z Channel network.

In Miss Universe’s official website, it was stated that pageant fans can vote for their favorite delegate in two ways, the Miss Universe app or website and the Lazada Philippines app.

There are also no voting limits in both platforms, according to voting rules.

Tune in to the Preliminary Competition to see our Miss Universe delegates represent their countries this Friday 5/14 at 7 pm ET on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. Download the Miss Universe Offical app to vote your favorite delegate into the top 21! pic.twitter.com/ncCyk3PeRo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 11, 2021

Lazada Philippines announced being Miss Universe’s official voting platform last April 8.

“Get ready, Philippines! Lazada is officially the exclusive PH voting platform for the 69th Miss Universe Competition! Download the #LazadaPH app now to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21, including our very own Rabiya Mateo,” it said.

It also released easy tips on how Filipinos can vote:

In the Lazada home page, click on “Feed.” Head to the Miss Universe tab. Tap “Go to Vote.” Place you vote.

In another post on April 29, it released a video of Mateo encouraging her supporters to vote for her on the application.

“Help your favorite contestant get into the top 21 of Miss Universe,” she said in the video.

Rabiya is counting on our support, Philippines! Vote her into the Top 21 of Miss Universe by heading to https://t.co/YCywlG2hEQ today 👑#LazVoteForRabiya ✨ How to enjoy your free vote: https://t.co/3IPwfEdQNy Voting ends on May 15, 2021. #LazadaPHxMissUniverse #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Lrg2Fv88NZ — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) April 29, 2021

Nearly days before the event, some Filipinos reminded others to vote for Mateo on both Lazada and Miss Universe website.

Please vote for Miss Rabiya Mateo on the Miss Universe App. If you are in Philippines use Lazada to vote. 👑 pic.twitter.com/r6YuXsryKc — 🦋KathyV🕊🇺🇸💞 (@QueenVana1225) May 7, 2021

Mateo had been making headlines this year for her progressive views on education, racism and feminism.

Last February, she earned the ire of some supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte after she respectfully countered his views about women in high-ranking government positions.

Last week, Mateo also apologized to Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens, on behalf of Filipinos, following some racist comments the latter received from Filipinos.

She also urged Filipinos to be more respectful of others.

“I know that these hate comments is not the reflection of who we are as Filipinos, and what our country can offer. We are so much more than that. It’s just that some people have normalized being cruel, especially in the industry of beauty pageants. We can support each other without destroying each other,” she said.

In her introduction video during the start of the voting process, Mateo championed the importance of education to uplift Filipinos’ lives, particularly the poor.

“Education is our social equalizer that regardless of what background you have, what status of your family, if you educate yourself, you will be able to land a great job,” Mateo said.