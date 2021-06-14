‘I hear you’: Bretman Rock tags Liza Soberano while watching

Philippine-born American influencer Bretman Rock promoted “Trese,” the first Philippine animated series on Netflix based on the award-winning comic book series of the same title, on his Instagram account.

The social media personality shared a clip of him reacting while the Filipino version of animated adaptation plays on in the background.

Beaming with Filipino pride

“Netflix, you better!” Bretman exclaimed as he shared a glimpse of a “Trese” episode where Liza Soberano‘s voice could be heard in the character of Alexandra Trese.

“Netflix you better put my people on!!!! Yaaaaas,” Bretman wrote in his Instagram Story.

He also tagged Liza’s account and quipped, “I hear you b*tch.”

Liza responded to his post by resharing it on her account and wrote: “Love youuuuuuu! My dream is for us to be together on a Netflix show! (black heart emoji)”

Another fan shared another clip of Bretman reacting while he watches “Trese” in Filipino.

“Do you hear that? That’s Tagalog on my motherf**king TV, b*tch, on my Netflix!” he exclaimed on the video.

In another clip, Bretman said he can understand Filipino.

“Kung nagsasalita ako ng Tagalog, kailangan ko mag-isip muna… nakakaintindi ako fluently,” he explained.

The influencer is Ilocano-born.

‘Stream “Trese”‘

Despite this, Bretman invited his followers to stream “Trese” while speaking in Filipino.

“I-stream niyo po ang Trese… I-stream niyo po si Trese… b*tch, stream Trese!” he exclaimed.

Bretman is the only one the matters pic.twitter.com/yMyF0iIYgC — eaun sabera neaux (@fauxsacs) June 13, 2021

“Trese” premiered on Netflix Philippines last June 11.

The series was based on the award-winning comic book series by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Trese is voiced by actress Liza for its Filipino dub while Filipina-Canadian Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.