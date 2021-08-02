New single ‘Pasalubong’ is a Ben&Ben-Moira dela Torre collab

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben teamed up with singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre for “Pasalubong,” a song about confessing one’s romantic feelings to someone.

“Pasalubong” is inspired by its double meaning: gift and to meet (halfway).

“It isn’t so common anymore today to say what you mean. So I love that after a whole song of poetry, we end with the simplest but scariest lines to say… Gusto Kita,” Dela Torre said.

Following “Upuan” and “Magpahinga”, the track is the third single off Ben&Ben’s upcoming sophomore album. The album name and release date have yet to be announced.

It was written by Ben&Ben’s lead vocalists Miguel Benjamin Guico and Paolo Benjamin Guico, Dela Torre, and Jason Hernandez. It was produced by percussionists Andrew de Pano and Jean Paul Verona.

“Pasalubong is a song that will certainly bring up all kinds of feelings, and hopefully will give people comfort in knowing that they aren’t alone in their frustration and longing,” Ben&Ben said.

Fans meanwhile made noise about the track on Twitter as it was released at midnight Friday.



hehe basta “atleast’s” are better than “what if’s”—i mean “atleast umamin ka” is better than “what if umamin ka?”#PasalubongOutNow #BenAndBenxMoira @BenAndBenMusic @moiradelatorre — naths | ia na ulit (@tanggapkita) July 29, 2021

Ben&Ben and Moira first collaborated in March 2020 when they released “Paalam,” which was featured in Moira’s second studio album of the same title.

Aside from Moira, the band had collaborated with several artists such as P-pop group SB19 for the band version of “Mapa” and with Day6’s Young K for the new version of their single “Leaves.”