Celeb couple Raymart, Jodi offer P10,000 reward for missing parakeet Zesto

Raymart Santiago and Jodi Sta. Maria are offering a reward to anyone who could help them find their pet bird named Zesto.

The celebrity couple sought help on social media to find the sun parakeet for a P10,000 prize.

“Please help us find Zesto,” Sta. Maria wrote on Twitter on August 19.

The 39-year-old actress also shared photos where Zesto’s arm band detail was provided. She also stated the areas in Makati City where the bird was last seen.

“Leads are appreciated. Please contact 09175338836,” she wrote.

Santiago also posted the same images through his Instagram Stories.

Fans of the couple have noticed they have a shared interest in pet birds since they were reported to be dating last September 2020.

In their social media accounts, Santiago and Sta. Maria have posted several photos with their birds they called their “babies.”

Sta. Maria posted a photo of herself with two sun parakeets on May 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria)

As of writing, there’s still no update if they have found their pet bird.

Sta. Maria is known for her roles in Kapamilya shows “Be Careful with My Heart,” “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” and movies “Clarita and “Apparisyon.”

She was nominated at the prestigious International Emmys in 2016 for her role as “Amor Powers” in Pangako Sa ‘Yo.

Santiago, meanwhile, is mostly known for his role as Police Maj. Gen. Victor Basco in the long-running show “Ang Probinsyano.”