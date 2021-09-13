Stock photo of Marvel actor in job hiring portal’s Facebook post resurfaces anew

A Facebook post of a popular recruitment portal once again resurfaced due to the stock photo used which featured now Marvel actor Simu Liu of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

JobStreet Philippines last March posted about openings for sales and marketing manager positions with the following excerpt as its caption:

“We need people with the gift of the gab, and the mind of a problem solver. Ones that can sell snow to a skislope in ways never seen before. Up for the challenge? Good. We have some jobs you might like.”

It then linked a page of its website and a download link to its mobile app in GooglePlay.

The post recently gained traction after Filipinos spotted the Canadian actor on the stock photo used by the hiring portal.

“May opening sa Marvel,” a Facebook user quipped in the comments section.

“Shang Chi and (the) Legends of the Ten Jobs,” wrote another online user, referencing Simu’s latest movie.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Meetings,” quipped a different Filipino.

“Corporate worker by day, superhero by night,” another Facebook user wrote.

Others commented by sharing GIFs of Simu in response to JobStreet’s post.

Clicking the link shared by the hiring portal also leads Filipinos to its webpage which prominently features the actor’s face when one scrolls down.

Simu, who stars as Marvel’s first Asian superhero, used to be a model in stock photos before he became famous.

“I did ONE stock photo shoot (for) 100 bucks cash in 2014… and I have ended up on HUNDREDS of ads and storefronts and pamphlets and textbook covers,” he was quoted as writing on Instagram last May.

“Moral of the story; Think twice before doing a stock photo shoot because they own the photos FOREVER,” Simu added.

In a 2018 Twitter comment, the “Kim’s Convenience” actor also confirmed of appearing in a publication’s “winter/spring program guide.”

“100% me but from 4 years ago when I did a stock photo shoot for $120!!!” Simu exclaimed.

100% me but from 4 years ago when I did a stock photo shoot for $120!!! — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) March 14, 2018

Last week, a Twitter thread was created to compile his appearance as a stock photo and publication model.

every @SimuLiu stock photo i could find; a thread pic.twitter.com/FzJyGnxQdt — J (@svmberg) September 9, 2021

Simu also poked fun at the critics of the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” by using one of his stock photo images as a reply.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

Prior to starring in a Marvel movie, Simu has appeared in the award-winning sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” the YouTube series “Yappie” and in “Akwafina is Nora From Queens,” among others.

His movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is making history since it is the first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that features an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast.

Reports said the film is a “welcome for of representation amid rising hate crimes” against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marvel movie is an updated origin story of the kung fu master who made his comics debut in 1973 as a way for the publication to capitalize on the popularity of martial arts stories to an American audience.

Late comic book creator Stan Lee reportedly attempted to develop a Shang-Chi film starring Brandon Lee as early as the 1980s but it never materialized.

Now, the movie has premiered and is leading North America’s box office for a second week.

It features Simu playing a former assassin who confronts the past he thought he has left behind when he is drawn to the web of the mysterious Ten Rings Organization.

The movie also stars Hong Kong legend Tony Leung as Simu’s tyrannical father Wenwu and Akwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend named Katy.