Candy Pangilinan apologizes after commenting ‘congrats’ on Alex Gonzaga’s miscarriage post

Actress-comedienne Candy Pangilinan apologized after initially congratulating Alex Gonzaga, who posted a picture of a positive pregnant test result which ended up in a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the celebrity vlogger opened up about the tragic incident which happened three weeks earlier.

“Hi. (Two) months ago, we found out that I was pregnant and (three) weeks ago, we got a heartbreaking news that we might be having an anembryonic pregnancy (blighted ovum),” Alex wrote, referring to her and her husband, Lipa City Council Mikee Morada.

An anembryonic pregnancy is when an early embryo develops but never or stops developing, is never absorbed and leaves an empty gestational sac. It eventually results in a miscarriage.

“Our doctor advised us to wait for the process to naturally take its course. So we had to wait for a while for the pregnancy to finally end before we can tell our story,” Alex continued.

“The waiting and praying tested our faith and there (was) a lot of crying. Everyday, we were clinging on to a miracle that an embryo would still appear but last Tuesday (Oct12), the Lord’s will prevailed and we finally closed the book of our first pregnancy,” she added.

The vlogger reminded couples who have also gone through miscarriages to refrain from blaming themselves because of the ordeal.

“It’s not your fault this happened. At your own pace, you can start to grieve and heal. Mikee and I held on to our Lord Jesus to prepare and help us accept our situation,” Alex said.

“To our baby whom we almost had, thank you for giving mommy and daddy joy, even for a short span,” she added.

Alex accompanied her post with pictures of her pregnancy test result and her stay in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@cathygonzaga)

Her fellow actors offered consoling words and sympathy but there were others who thought that it was a happy post.

Among those was Candy who reportedly commented, “Yipee! Congrats!”

Candy later acknowledged her mistake and offered an apology.

“In God’s loving time. Sorry. Didn’t get to read the whole caption at (first). Love you both. We shall be praying for the both of you,” Candy wrote.

Her comment has gained 400 likes from Instagram users as of writing.

Another actor, Rayver Cruz, allegedly failed to read Alex’s caption and congratulated her on the comments section too. His comment appeared to be deleted.

Alex and Mikee tied the knot in a simple ceremony in November of last year.

The celebrity vlogger previously said that they plan to have a bigger wedding this year.