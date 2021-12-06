Ivana Alawi hailed top YouTube Philippines content creator of 2021

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi once again ranked as the top YouTube content creator in the Philippines for 2021, according to Google Philippines.

Her brother, Hash Alawi, is also included in the list on the 9th spot.

Ivana amassed 14.4 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform ever since she joined in 2018.

She is known to take part in selfless initiatives such as giving away relief packs to natural disaster victims and the less fortunate ones.

Ivana also gave some food delivery riders helmets and cash as a way to show her appreciation for their hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the vlogger also topped YouTube’s list of content creators in the Philippines.

Other top YouTubers this year are Zeinab Harake, Alex Gonzaga, Toni Gonzaga, Donnalyn Bartolome, Vice Ganda, Skusta Clee, Mika Salamanca, Hash Alawi and Cong TV.