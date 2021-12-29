Travel woes? Nico Bolzico pokes fun at tourist photo taken by Solenn Heussaff in Paris

Relate much?

Some Filipinos sympathized with Nico Bolzico who shared his frustration in jest when he compared his and his wife Solenn Heussaff‘s photos taken outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Nico on Monday uploaded a juxtaposed photo of him and Solenn posing across the Louvre Pyramid. They made it appear thay they are holding the tip of the world-famous structure.

It is a classic tourist pose but Nico’s hand in the picture wasn’t exactly aligned to the glass pyramid’s tip.

“The picture I take vs (versus) the picture she takes, in addition, mine had more than 27 options while hers was buy one take one!” he exclaimed on an Instagram post.

“Just to be clear, it is OUR responsibility to take the pictures, and u (you) better do it well! #BulliedHusbandsClub,” Nico added.

His post has gained more than 130,000 likes on the platform as of this writing.

It has also amused social media users like Kapuso television host Kim Atienza.

There were those who sympathized with Nico and claimed of experiencing similar incidents with their own travel companions whenever they take pictures.

“Effort talaga magpa-picture (diyan). Need mag-adjust ng photographer para okay ‘yung kuha. Nangalay na ‘yung kamay ko jan (diyan),” a Facebook user said with emojis of a grinning face-with-sweat and laughing-with-tears.

“This is hilarious! My hubby feels like crying whenever I ask him to take my photos When I take his, he says he looks like s@*t whilst mine are all perfect!! Lol,” another online user commented with similar emojis.

“Parang kami ng partner ko… kuha ko pwede pang-profile, Instagramable, wallpaper! Pero siya, naku, kahit i-crop or edit walang papasa,” wrote a different Filipino.

Nico and Solenn went to France with their daughter, Thylane, a few days before Christmas.