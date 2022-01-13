How Kris Aquino has been faring since split with ex-fiancé

Kris Aquino has been busy helping some communities during the raging coronavirus pandemic more than a week after she announced her breakup.

The “Queen of All Media” on Wednesday admitted that she has a “long battle” ahead of her “to strengthen my body and heal my broken heart.”

Despite this, Kris added that “weakness could never be an option” especially since she has her children to love and take care of.

“Inamin ko na malayo sa okay ang kalusugan ko… pero ginagawa pa rin namin ang lahat ng kakayanin sa ngayon, para makatulong sa kapwa,” Kris said.

Kris then expressed her gratitude to everyone who has been sending her “flowers, balloons, fruits, home cooked food, Rosaries, prayer books, ice cream, and so much more” in the past days.

“To all, please know how much your thoughtfulness (and) gestures of caring, especially your messages and hand written cards, have uplifted me,” she said in an Instagram post.

Kris then shared an image of her notes where she wrote that she will continue to help people and post about it.

“Kailan ba naging masama ang gumawa ng kabutihan? With everything happening in my life, kinakaya ko pa ring isipin na maraming mas mahirap ang pinagdaraanan,” her note reads.

“I’m posting this today dahil nabasa ko sa Philippine Star tweet directly quoting a (government) official answering about DOH not being able to provide test kits. He said, ‘I don’t know, I have no answer to that,'” Kris added.

The actress then said that during her late brother’s administration, private entities and corporations were “generous” to donate to her former home network.

“Unsolicited advice po: Kayo ang naka-pwesto ngayon, madaling humingi ng donations, especially ‘pag nag-THANK YOU ang MALACAÑANG, honored ang donors. Simple lang po—lahat nakatulong, lahat may mahalagang nagawa para sa mahal nating bansa,” Kris added.

She shared a picture of an acknowledgment letter from the Buklod ng mga Kawani ng CID which thanked her for donating 800 pieces of antigen test kits for their use. The antigen kits were also donated to Bureau of Immigration employees.

Buklod is a union of workers from the government bureau.

Kris also shared that she has “pledged” to give 1,000 cheese pandesal to the Philippine General Hospital‘s personnel, patients and their companions for ten consecutive Wednesdays starting January 12.

The media personality, a known supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, is among those who are doing the “Kakapamink Wednesdays” movement in which they would show Filipinos “radical love” by offering help to others.

Last week, Kris broke the news to her followers that she and former interior secretary Mel Sarmiento have broken up.

She previously announced her engagement with Mel in October 2021 but months before, she has already dedicated a birthday post to someone “special” in her life.

