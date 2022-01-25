Donnalyn Bartolome claps back at basher of her ‘Spider-Man’ movie premiere vlog

Singer-vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome addressed a social media user who claimed that she had paid to get invited to a world premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” five years ago.

The 27-year-old YouTuber uploaded a vlog on January 18 where she shared her experience when she attended a premiere night of the movie at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California in 2017.

Donnalyn was invited by Sony Pictures, which has the film rights to “Spider-Man.”

Some of her companions were gaming content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao and vloggers Wil Dasovich and Jako de Leon.

During the premiere night, Donnalyn met some actors like Selenis Leyva of “Orange is the New Black,” Laura Harrier who played Liz Allan in the Spider-Man flick and Filipino-American Jacob Batalon who played Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds.

She also got to have a chat with Jacob who told her that he understands Filipino “like it’s English.”

Donnalyn’s vlog has earned 94,000 likes and more than one million views as of this writing.

When Donnalyn uploaded her 2017 experience on the video-sharing platform, a YouTube user commented the following:

“Invited? I wonder how much did (you) pay to be invited… (laughing emojis) fool (laughing emojis).”

Donnalyn noticed the comment and responded:

“Let me correct the question for you, you can wonder how much I got paid to fly to L.A. to watch Spider-Man and meet some of the cast. All expense paid on top of my (talent fee) to promote Spider-Man on an online streaming platform (heart emoji). Fool… ish heart, hear me calling (music emoji)”

She shared the exchange on her Facebook page on Monday where she commented that she has worked hard for her achievements.

“People only see the fruit of your labor and not the sacrifices before every single achievement… and most times they discredit you and refuse to believe your worth. Naghirap din ako, hindi ko lang kinwento,” Donnalyn wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Her Facebook post earned 117,000 likes and heart reactions; 2,400 comments and 2,700 shares so far.

Fellow social media personalities lauded Donnalyn for her response in the comments section.

“Kala mo haaaaa,” TikTok personality Lea Jane wrote.

“Burn, baby, burn,” YouTuber Kyon Quijano said with a fire emoji.

“Bigyan ng Vaseline,” host Eri Neeman commented.

In her vlog, Donnalyn was complimented by a reporter who described her as a “triple threat” because she can act, sing and dance and write.

“Thank you, thank you! I’m working so hard for my fans, my family, and the people who love me,” she responded with a smile.