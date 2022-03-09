Ben&Ben vocalist Paulo Benjamin Guico thanked his supporters after finally hitting his goal weight since he started on his fitness commitment before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musician on Wednesday shared a before-and-after picture of him on Twitter as a result of his weight loss journey for the past two years.

“These pictures represent years of hard work and sacrifice. Today, I just wanted to celebrate this growth with all of you. Thanks for being there to cheer me on at my lowest moments. I hit my goal weight this week, finally (holding fans emoji),” Paolo wrote.

“If you are on a path of growth, do it out of love for yourself and do it for the people you love. Never do it just to please others, because it will never be enough. You are enough. You have so much to offer to the world. I know you’re working hard. You got this. You’re not alone. I’m rooting for you. I’m with you,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Benjamin (@paolobenjamin_)

Paolo said that he is also celebrating his stretch marks as seen in the picture.

“‘Cause they’re awesome. I also celebrate my past self, because he’s awesome too,” he added.

Paolo’s tweet has reached over 18,000 likes, more than 1,000 retweets and more than 400 quote tweets so far.

He also shared a lengthier post on Instagram where he admitted that he “was never really a runner.”

“I remember the countless struggles getting out of bed, being out of breath, and the times when I just mentally gave up. I had painful bouts with low self-esteem and loss of motivation. But I also remember the mini-victories, and the small breakthroughs, which are important to celebrate and acknowledge too,” Paolo said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Benjamin (@paolobenjamin_)

Paolo first opened up about embracing a healthier lifestyle in 2019.

“Change began when I surrendered it all to God, and lived a life of faith, trust and belief that things will turn out fine. I embraced a more active lifestyle to get to a better mental state. The weight loss, and the rest followed,” he shared in an Instagram post before.

Paolo is the other half of Ben&Ben’s twin vocalists.