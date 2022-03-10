How Francis M, Sharon Cuneta’s kids reacted after songs get renditions at campaign events

Children of artists whose songs were performed at some events of 2022 national candidates took to social media to air their thoughts about the performances.

On Wednesday, supporters of presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and his running mate, physician Willie Ong, were captured singing “Kaleidoscope World.”

It is one of the hit songs of late rapper icon Francis Magalona, also known as “Francis M.”

The song won the 1996 Awit Award for Best Produced Record of the Year and the 1996 NU 107 Rock Award for Song of the Year.

It was also one of the songs used in many of the tributes for him after his death.

A rendition of it was virtually performed by Francis’ children, Saab and Elmo, together with other artists, in a tribute as the late rapper was posthumously awarded the Myx Magna Award at the 2020 Myx Music Awards.

Vlogger-podcaster Saab then quote tweeted a video which showed the supporters of Moreno and Ong singing in unison with a live band as part of the pre-rally performances for the tandem’s campaign.

“Cringe,” she tweeted.

Her reaction garnered 31,800 likes, more than 2,200 retweets and over 1,200 quote tweets so far.

Saab is a supporter of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Kakie Pangilinan, one of the senator-vice presidential bet’s daughters, likewise expressed her reaction when a senatorial aspirant performed one of her mom’s popular songs, “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas,” on Thursday.

Former Duterte spokesperson Salvador Panelo performed the song of Sharon Cuneta during a meet-and-greet of vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio with LGBTQIA+ groups in Quezon City.

“lol,” Kakie wrote in the quote tweet. “Lol” refers to “laughing out loud.”

Sharon, Kiko’s wife and Kakie’s mom, saw the video and aired her own opinion as its original singer.

“WHY?!!! Tell me WHY?!!! I gotta fight for my song’s rights as well as Willy Cruz’s who wrote it! Cannot be. ‘Di dapat sinisira ang isang classic. Basta TAYO ANG AT MAY ORIG! Oh please, WE HAVE NOT ALLOWED YOU TO USE OUR SONG! Please stop. Nakakaawa naman ang kanta namin at nakakahiya,” she tweeted.

“Mommy, put the phone down,” Kakie quipped in response to the “Megastar.”

“Wait, I ask my guardian angel to patid!” Sharon answered.

The veteran actress suggested that Panelo and his group should sing another song instead.

“Dey mayt wanna try one of @elybuendia9001’s songs nang magkagera na!!! Kainis! Dey bastos our songs waaaahh! Try doing one more of mine, sige lang!!!” Sharon exclaimed, tagging musician Ely Buendia. He is also a supporter of Robredo.

“Dey sira my song!!! En dey will sira more!!!” the actress told Kakie in another tweet.

“Kapaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal nila!” she likewise exclaimed in a separate tweet.

“Dey sira my song! Waaaaaahhhh lol,” Sharon added.

The “Megastar” admitted that she “cannot get over” the usage of her song in the meet-and-greet of her husband’s rival candidate.

“OMG I kenat get over dis! You SHALL NOT PASS! Sabi nga ni Gandalf. Pls. pls. pls STOP IT! Lol,” she said.

“Baka bumangon si Willy Cruz, utang na loob kanta ng asawa ni Kiko ‘yan, para lang ‘yan sa mga Leni-Kiko!!!! Pls. pls. pls. Lol,” Sharon continued, referring to the late OPM composer who was also her friend.

The mother and daughter pair support the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Meanwhile, apart from singing, Panelo previously said he is fond of composing songs and playing the piano as a hobby.

In a September 2016 interview with Esquire Philippines, he admitted that singing is his “fallback” career.