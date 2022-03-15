Sideline during campaign sortie? Sharon Cuneta reacts to viral screenshots

“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta laughed off viral videos of her where she was spotted recommending an unidentified product to an individual on stage during a campaign sortie of her vice presidential candidate husband.

The showbiz icon accompanied vice presidential bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan to a rally in Bacolod City at Negros Occidental on March 11 alongside his running mate, presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo.

Sharon reshared a video from a supporter who noticed that she appeared to be recommending a boxed item to an elderly seatmate while Robredo could be seen delivering a speech in the foreground.

At some point, the veteran actress took out the item from the box while her seatmate took out his cellphone and appeared to take pictures of the product.

Meanwhile, her husband on the other side remained unaware of the interaction.

The moment caught some Filipinos’ attention, who shared clips and photos of it on social media.

Some speculated that Sharon could be selling an anti-bacterial agent, while others joked that the actress is promoting a syrup for sore throat.

Sharon reposted these quips with a series of emojis, specifically laughing-with-tears emojis and sparkling heart emojis.

However, she didn’t mention the actual happening behind the scenes.

Robredo and Pangilinan went to the Paglaum Sports Complex to attend a grand rally where 70,000 Negrenses welcomed them in the area.

It was said to be the biggest gathering of their supporters during the campaign period so far.

Robredo garnered landslide votes for her vice presidential bid in Negros Occidental in 2016.