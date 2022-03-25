Erwan Heussaff tries undiscovered food in first ‘mukbang’ video with Sassa Gurl

Restaurateur-vlogger Erwan Heussaff experienced his first-ever “mukbang” with social media influencer Sassa Gurl where they tasted meals from small businesses under a food delivery service’s program.

“Mukhang” is a portmanteau of the Korean words “muk-ja” (let’s eat) and “bang-song” (broadcast) in which an individual is livesteamed eating large amounts of food while interacting with the audience.

In a video uploaded by Erwan’s digital video channel, he and Sassa Gurl explored the offerings of merchants from GrabFood‘s “Indie Eats,” a campaign that aims to spotlight small businesses in the delivery service.

“First time to do a mukbang and first time to meet the Sassa Gurl. The first draft of this video was close to 30 (minutes), it was difficult edit because we were laughing throughout most of it,” the Filipino-French vlogger shared on an Instagram post.

Both of them were able to eat snacks and meals like cheese rolls, congee, sisig and ice scramble while they asked each other entertaining questions.

Sassa Gurl also shared a clip on her Instagram where she quipped that she had a “bardagulan” with her “frenny” Erwan.

“Nag-practice ako sa webcam chat para sa moment na ‘to, charis,” she wrote.

“Super aliw ‘yung collab namin ni Erwan, first time niyang mag-mukbang, first time ko naman maka-date ng afam, eme,” Sassa Gurl added.

“AFAM” refers to “a foreigner assigned to Manila” but it is also used in gay lingo to refer to foreigners in general.

The “Indie Eats” is GrabFood’s program to help amplify small businesses’ presence in the food delivery service.

Offerings include refreshing mango coolers from Mango Series, hearty and comforting lugaw or porridge from Lugaw ni Pinggoy, and quick pastry bites from Panaderia Pantoja.

“With Indie Eats, Grab hopes to provide assistance to their vast community of small and local merchant-partners. Those interested to onboard can partake in Grab’s upskilling seminars, providing training in building their brand and menu,” the food delivery service said.

“This ensures that merchant-partners are able to improve their brand every step of the way. All in all, the program also aims to inspire its merchant-partners to become the best brands they can be, and be on their way to exciting more consumers with their offerings,” it added.

According to Martin Luchangco, Grab’s head of merchants and partnerships, small businesses “hold a lot of potential” in the local food industry.

“Indie Eats is just one of the many ways we want to help them in being discovered by more Filipinos, and reach success with us,” he said.