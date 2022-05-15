Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her ‘miracle baby’

Reuters
May 15, 2022 - 11:08 AM
Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo/File Photo)

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her ‘miracle baby,’ about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari.

Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Spears, 40, announced her pregnancy and marriage with Asghari, 28, in an April 11 Instagram post.

Spears is a mother of two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, from her previous marriage with singer Kevin Federline.

—Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

