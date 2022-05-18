Yesung Filo era? Super Junior member tweets in Filipino

Yesung in his Filo era?

A member of an established K-pop boy group surprised Pinoy fans when he shared pictures of him on Twitter doing grocery shopping with a caption written in Filipino.

Yesung of Super Junior posted the following: “taong namimili”

The caption was accompanied by several emojis of fruits and vegetables.

The tweet then captured the attention of Filipino fans and has since earned a whopping number of 15,800 likes, 3,100 retweets and over 1,600 quote tweets so far.

“Wait, I got really confused by the caption. I appreciate it tho, your random Tagalog captions,” a Twitter user said with smiling-face-with-hearts emojis.

“The effort of this man to post in different languages for (EFLs),” another online user wrote with a pleading face emoji. ”

EFL” is short for “English as Foreign Language.” It pertains to people who do not have English as their native tongue.

“Filo Yesung is back,” commented a different Filipino with a grinning face emoji.

It’s not the first time that Yesung has written in different languages on social media.

Last year, he shared a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Masaya ngayon.” It was accompanied by a hugging emoji.

Yesung also captioned another post in Filipino in October 2020.

“Kamusta ka. Ikinagagalak kita makilala,” he wrote with a blue heart emoji.

kamusta ka. ikina gagalak kita makilala. 💙 pic.twitter.com/vNknZ9bi3M — Yesung (@shfly3424) October 2, 2020

Yesung has been posting captions in different languages such as Filipino, Indonesian and Persian for his fans worldwide.

He debuted in the music industry as a member of Super Junior in 2005 and has since recorded songs not just for the group, but also for various television dramas and movies.

Yesung made his solo debut in 2016 with “Here I Am.”