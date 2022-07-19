Malaya fangirls over Julia Barretto as she tours Philippine Eagle Center

“Super kilig.”

Malaya the eagle fangirled over actress Julia Barretto who recently visited the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) in Davao.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation on Monday shared pictures of its official mascot posing with the 25-year-old actress who “eagerly listened” to a tour to know more about the national bird.

“Look who visited the PEC today! (heart hands emoji),” it said on a Facebook post.

“Malaya Fangirling 100. She was super kilig while Ms. Juju eagerly listened to know more about the Philippine eagle,” the post added.

“Juju” is Julia’s nickname.

The foundation also shared that the public can book a tour to visit the center every day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds will benefit the PEC and the foundation’s conservation initiatives.

The foundation is a non-government organization dedicated to saving the endangered Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) from extinction.

It has been conserving the species for over 35 years and protecting thousands of hectares of forest habitats that benefit eagles and humans.

The foundation implements programs in research, community-based conservation, conservation breeding and education.