Chandelier, tower, parol: How Catriona Gray’s earrings made mark at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is known for her trendsetting three-stars-and-a-sun ear cuffs which accompanied her fiery red “Mayon gown” the night she won the crown in 2018.

Four years later, she continues to set the trend with her fashionable and eye-catching earpiece.

The beauty queen found herself on Twitter’s trending list last Sunday when she hosted Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with huge gold earrings inspired by traditional Pintados tattoos.

“Pintados” was the term used by Spanish colonizers to describe indigenous Filipinos with tattooed bodies in the Visayas.

Catriona co-hosted Binibining Pilipinas 2022‘s grand coronation night held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 31 with fellow queen Nicole Cordovez.

The former immediately caught the attention of pageant fans and enthusiasts when she appeared on stage with her huge earwear in the opening number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

Catriona designed the earrings with MJorian, a handcrafted jewelry brand.

The design was inspired by the Pintados tattoos found in the Boxer Codex, a manuscript containing illustrations of Philippine inhabitants at Spanish contact in the 16th century.

“To embody the warrior spirit embodied by all of our 2022 Binibinis! Four new Queen’s journeys will begin tonight!” Catriona wrote in one of her Instagram captions.

Comedian Vice Ganda was among those who noticed her ear jewelry.

“Sana naghikaw si Catriona. Ang plain e!” he tweeted in jest.

Others were reminded of classy chandeliers.

Some recalled power transmission towers.

And our Best in Traditional Earrings goes to, Ms. Catriona Gray! 😜 #BinibiningPilipinas2022 pic.twitter.com/tw45kFmmJ0 — HaynakoJeck 😉 (@Haynakojeck) July 31, 2022

Some quipped that the earrings reminded them of dreamcatchers.

Catriona bat ginawa mo earrings ang dream catcher😭 — MADAM ATTORNEY (@naddieyaa) July 31, 2022

While others were reminded of Christmas parols.

Catriona really said MERRY CHRISTMAS thru her earrings #BinibiningPilipinas2022 — Luis (@luisddomingo) July 31, 2022

Catriona previously said that the ear cuffs she wore in Miss Universe 2018 were her “lucky charm.”

The Miss Universe beauty also wore it when she competed at the Binibining Pilipinas Pilipinas before, where she won various awards.

The former beauty queen said she has always liked statement earrings.

“I love earrings. I’m having a gold obsession right now. Especially with quirky, accented earrings, not just the classic pearl or the classic chandelier,” she said to PEP in January 2018.

Meanwhile, the winners of the pageant’s 58th edition are Nicole Borromeo of Cebu (Binibining Pilipinas International), Gabrielle Basiano of Samar (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental), Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City (Binibining Pilipinas Globe) and Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna (Binibining Pilipinas Grand International).

Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal won as first runner-up, while Stacey Daniella Gabriel of Cainta, Rizal is the second runner-up.