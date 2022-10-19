‘What are Filipinos?’: Marvel actor Simu Liu calls out fellow celeb ‘Jeopardy’ player with humor

“What do you mean, ‘What are Filipinos?'”

This was what actor Simu Liu commented when fellow “Celebrity Jeopardy” player actor-comedian Ike Barinholtz gave his answer in the October 16th episode of the popular American game show.

Simu and Ike were joined by actress-comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

The episode is considered the fourth one in the first season of “Jeopardy’s” celebrity edition.

During the episode, Iliza was shown choosing the “Autumn” category and being flashed with the following clue for $500: “October is the History Month for this Asian-American ethnic group that includes Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy.”

Olivia Rodrigo was born to a Filipino-American father and has a great-grandfather who moved to the United States from the Philippines as a teenager.

Jo Koy, on the other hand, is born to a Filipino mom.

In the game, Ike was the first to answer the question.

“What are Filipinos?” he said.

Before Ike proceeded to choose another clue, however, Simu faced in his direction and said with a shake of his head, “What do you mean, ‘What are Filipinos?'”

“What do you mean by that, Ike?” the “Shang-Chi” star repeated.

“Oh my god, I didn’t mean that! You have to answer in the form of a question,” Ike responded.

Simu then faced his co-player, Iliza, and said, “Did you hear him? I heard him.”

The exchange between the celebrities elicited laughs from the audience.

In the long-running game, answers and clues are given first and then the contestants would supply the questions.

Players usually give the question beginning with “What.”

In the case of the clue answered by Ike, the more appropriate phrase would be, “Who are Filipinos?” since it pertains to people.

The comedian took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation.

He also promoted the episode by telling viewers that they could see Simu put him “on blast.”

“HAHAHAHAHA [t]hanks for being a good sport!” Simu responded in the replies section.

In another tweet, Ike said that his kids were “very excited” he knows Shang-Chi and thanked Simu and the game show.

Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first openly Chinese superhero, portrayed by Simu, in the 2021 movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“Your kids should be very excited because you whooped Shang-Chi’s a*s. You’d better kill it in the Finals!” Simu responded to Ike’s tweet.

Reports said that Simu played to raise money for the non-profit organization Stop AAPI Hate. AAPI stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The actor was born in China and moved to Canada with his parents when he was five.

Simu often visited his country of birth during his middle and high school years, where he spent summers with his relatives there.

Meanwhile, Simu and Iliza eventually lost to Ike in the celebrity edition of “Jeopardy.”

The Marvel actor took home $50,000 for benefit of the Stop AAPI Hate org while Ike advanced to the finals round of the game show.