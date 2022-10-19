WayV’s Ten, Winwin, Golden Child’s Bomin to skip Manila concert due to health concerns

WayV members Ten and Winwin and Bomin of Golden Child will not attend the I-POP U 2022 Manila concert on Friday, October 21, due to health concerns.

“Due to health problems, Ten and Winwin were inevitably unable to participate in the ‘I-POP U 2022 Manila’ performance,” SM Entertainment, who manages Korean group WayV said in a statement.

The label called on the fans to”encourage and comfort the four artists who will still participate in the performance.”

On Monday, October 17, the concert organizer DNM Entertainment, also announced that Bomin would miss the concert due to the Kpop star’s recent injury.

Soompi reported that Bomin suffered from a facial fracture after his face was accidentally hit by a wooden golf club wielded by an individual practicing golf.

The concert organizer said they are wishing for the fast recovery of the Kpop star.

They also asked the fans to support the other members of Golden Child.

Aside from WayV and Golden Child, NCT Dream and Xdinary Heroes will also perform in the concert, which will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.