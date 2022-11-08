Rebel Wilson announces baby via surrogacy on Instagram

Actor Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram on Monday.

Wilson’s baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the social media platform.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” said Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

— Reporting by Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Lincoln Feast