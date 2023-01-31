‘Mabuhay at padayon’: UP gives shout-out to Naia after ‘Drag Den Philippines’ win

The University of the Philippines congratulated drag queen Naia Black for her “Drag Den Philippines” victory last Thursday.

Naia, whose real name is Brian Black, was crowned as the country’s first “Drag Supreme” at the finale of the Filipino-produced drag competition that was aired on Amazon Prime on January 27.

The 26-year-old drag queen bested seven other talented contenders who are vying for the title and the additional prizes.

Naia also won against finalists Maria Cristina and Shewarma in the national costume round, swimwear round, evening gown round and the lip-synch battle of “Kilometro.”

On January 30, Naia’s alma mater joined the rest of “Drag Den Philippines” fans in expressing their congratulations to her.

UP’s official page shared the post from UP College of Mass Communication where Naia received her degree in Broadcast Communications from.

“Mabuhay at padayon! Congratulations to Naia for being the first-ever Drag Supreme in ‘Drag Den Philippines,’” UP CMC said.

UP’s own shout-out reads: “Congratulations Brian Black!”

The post garnered 2,400 reactions as of writing.

“Drag Den Philippines” director Rod Singh later saw this post and shared it online.

Rod also tagged Naia’s account in her tweet.

“Sumosobra ka na @brianblack_. Hahahahaha,” she said.

Naia later reacted to Rod’s tweet in a quote-retweet.

“Lagot hahahaha. Di nila alam minamax cuts ko lahat ng klase ko noon para matulog,” she tweeted.

lagot hahahaha di nila alam minamax cuts ko lahat ng klase ko noon para matulog 👍👍 https://t.co/gVeO1yMldQ — naia (@brianblack_) January 30, 2023

Rod also replied to this.

“Hahahahaha proud naman sheela eh,” she wrote in the tweet.

In a separate Facebook post, Naia said she is a proud “iskolar ng bayan.”

With her victory, Naia is taking home P1 million worth of prizes.

“Drag Den Philippines” was promoted as the first drag series produced by Filipinos for Filipinos.

The main host and judge is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumna Manila Luzon.

Other cast members are Sassa Gurl and Nicole Cordoves.

The other drag queen contestants, meanwhile, are as follows:

Lady Gagita

Aries Night

Barbie-Q

Pura Luka Vega

O-A

