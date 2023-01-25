Lady Gagita channels Manila Luzon in ‘Drag Den Philippines’ finale presser look

“Drag Den Philippines” contestant Lady Gagita, dubbed as “Internet Icon,” on Tuesday paid tribute to the show’s “Drag Lord” and host, Manila Luzon through her outfit.

During the press conference for the show’s finale on Tuesday, Lady Gagita impersonated fellow drag queen Manila by donning a teal-colored dress and sporting the similar wig and accessories which the latter wore in “Drag Den Philippines’” teaser promo and the music video of Manila’s track, “Drag Den.”

“Sa look ko ngayon pinaka-nainspire talaga ako dito sa promo look/music video look ni Manila Luzon,” Lady Gagita told Interaksyon in an interview after the press conference.

“Actually, nagkaisa kami ng mga girls na why don’t we pull off a Manila Luzon look on the press con as paying homage to Manila Luzon?” she added.

“Ayun, parang ito naman pinaka-forte ko. Binirit ko na nang bongga. Ayon, nagpagawa ako ng tulad nung nasa music video,” the drag queen continued.

Lady Gagita is known for impersonating personalities and is said to be the most recognized impersonator of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry in the Philippines.

For this look, the drag queen said she is always honoring “Drag Den Philippines” which helped her discover herself.

“I always pay tribute, pay respect to the show kagaya nung ginawa ko sa premiere night which is ‘yung Lynn from Las Vegas, which is actually reminiscent to the first ever promo video ng ‘Drag Den Philippines,’” Lady Gagita told Interaksyon.

“Ayun, I’m always taking notes, ewan ko lang sa iba. Charing,” she joked.

RELATED: Lady Gagita recreates Lynn from Las Vegas’ look during ‘Drag Den PH’ premiere night | ‘Drag Den’ theme song, music video drop ahead of show premiere

On Wednesday, Lady Gagita posted Manila’s reaction upon seeing her impersonation.

In the video, it could be seen that Manila was in disbelief at first and then praised Lady Gagita.



Fellow “Drag Den” contestant Odasha Flop, known as Odasha (stylized as O-A), also posted a video where she jokingly called Lady Gagita as Manila. The latter blurted out Manila’s iconic “Naloka ka ‘di ba?” line as she turns to face Odasha.

Shit kala ko si Manila pic.twitter.com/09hr5zfa6W — O-A 🍌🍆🪣🪩💣🐍🐴🔔🦎🧸👰🏾‍♀️👗👩🏽‍🦲7️⃣ (@odashaflop) January 24, 2023

The show, with seven episodes so far, premiered on Prime Video in early December 2022. It is hailed as a “drag pageant for Filipinos by Filipinos.”

RELATED: ‘Nanlalavan Extravaganza Eleganza’: ‘Drag Den Philippines’ to premiere on Prime Video in December

“Drag Den Philippines” is set to conclude on Thursday evening with a finale concert that will be held at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

The first-ever “Drag Supreme” will be crowned on the same evening.

Three drag queens namely Maria Cristina (MC), Naia Black and Shewarma are vying for the crown.

Meanwhile, after her “Drag Den Philippines” journey, Lady Gagita is set to host a drag reality competition called “Mudrakels.” It will be premiering on Feel Good Studios on Youtube.