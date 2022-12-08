Lady Gagita recreates Lynn from Las Vegas’ look during ‘Drag Den PH’ premiere night

A “Drag Den Philippines” contender attended the premiere night of the show donning a familiar look.

Lady Gagita arrived at the premiere night on December 6 wearing a yellow costume with a Christmas ornament as her accessory.

The star-studded event was held at TriNoma Cinemas in Quezon City.

Photos of Lady Gagita’s red carpet outfit were among the highlights of the night that were reported on Twitter.

The show’s official Twitter page also described her look as “fresh.”

“Andito na rin si Lady Gagita! Fresh lang!” the page said.

Andito na rin si Lady Gagita! Fresh lang! #DragDenPHPremiere pic.twitter.com/g87rQ3srXa — Drag Den Philippines (@dragdenph) December 6, 2022

Some drag queen fans initially have mixed cheers and jeers over her look.

Other Filipinos, however, wondered if Lady Gagita was referencing the old video of a model recruiter named Lynn from Las Vegas.

Lynn, whose real identity is left unknown, became part of local pop culture for her video where she was supposedly looking for models to work in Las Vegas.

Lady Gagita confirmed these speculations on her social media accounts.

On Facebook, she shared a post from a fan who was among those who mused over the possible Lynn reference.

“Sh*** akala ko cheap drag, may reference pala yan huhu,” the user said.

In her post, Lady Gagita quipped that she decided to make fun of her red-carpet outfit for her fans.

“Di ko talaga afford maging maganda, kaya lalaruin ko lang kayo. Hahaha. Tu you have could ingless es kills?” she said

She also thanked Drag Race Superstar Precious Paula Nicole in her post.

“Thank you sa haru Precious Paula Nicole!” Lady Gagita said with heart emojis.

In a separate post, Lady Gagita uploaded a TikTok video where she reenacted Lynn’s recruitment spiel in the old meme.

“Ni-Lyn from Las Vegas ko lang ‘yung #DragDenPHPremierNight hehehe,” she said.

Part of her spiel goes:

“Hi. I’m Lynn from Las Vegas Models. We’re hiring new promotional models to work in Las Vegas, USA. Are you 18 to 21 years old? Do you have good English skills, a pleasing personality and a desire for an exciting new life?”

In the comments section, Lady Gagita’s fans expressed how amused they were and how they loved the drag queen’s depiction.

“Kuhang kuha pati pagtingin sa kodigo ughhh hahahaha,” one Facebook user said jokingly.

“Kuhang kuha yung pagtingin tingin sa baba eh hahaha,” another user commented. in jest

Internet personality Sassa Gurl, “Drag Den Philippines'” drag runner, also gained buzz that night for referencing another old meme with her outfits—the contentious black-and-blue dress.

The rest of the contenders of “Drag Den Philippines” are also present during the premiere screening event.

They are the following:

Maria Cristina

Aries Night

Barbie-Q

Shewarma

Pura Luka Vega

Naia

O-A

“Drag Den Philippines” will start streaming globally on Prime Video on December 8.