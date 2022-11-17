‘Well represented’: Fans praise ‘Drag Den Philippines’ for chosen cast members

The new drag reality show “Drag Den Philippines” dominated topics online after its official trailer dropped on Thursday, November 17.

Eight talented cast members were also revealed in the video trailer that was released on social media.

The winner of the new drag competition will be declared the first-ever “Filipino Drag Supreme.”

“DRAG, DEPTH, GORGEOUS!” the post reads.

“Magpayong ka! Dahil jujulanis morissette ng beauty, wit, and talent dito sa ating underground Baranggayan,” it added.

The post further said: “Who do you think will wear the crown? Na galing Divisoria? Welcome to Drag Den, sangkabaklaan!”

The eight drag queens for the first season of “Drag Den Philippines” are as follows:

Lady Gagita

Maria Cristina

Aries Night

Barbie-Q

Shewarma

Pura Luka Vega

Naia

O-A

On Twitter, “Drag Den Philippines” tagged the queens’ official Twitter accounts for future fans to follow for updates.

After the video was released, several Filipinos, particularly drag queen fans, could not help but gush over the trailer and expressed excitement about it.

“Ay grabehannnn!” one user said with starry eyes emoji.

“LOOKING FORWARD FOR THIS” another user commented.

“DRAG RUNNER, DRAG DEALER, DRAG LORD HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I’M SO EXCITED!” one user also said with heart eyes emoji.

Others also expressed how happy they were that their favorite drag queens were part of the “drag den”.

They praised the cast reveal citing that it is “well represented.”

“Love them all but have a special spot for @yourBarbieQ. Was able to watch her nung brunch and super pasabooog and sweet huhu. Excited to see her in Drag Den,” one user tweeted.

“I’m going insane right now with four of my fave queens are here!! Pura Luka Vega, Shewarma, O-A and Lady Gagita omfg kill me now!” another user said.

“Yas!! First season pa lang well represented na. We have a trans and a bearded queen. I love it!” another user tweeted.

Award-winning filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and Rod Singh, behind “Drag Den,” also tweeted their sentiments online. They said that the project they had worked on for a year had finally come to fruition.

ETO NAAAAAAAAAAAAA OUR DRAG DEN QUEENSSSSSSS PLUS OUR PREMIERE DATE!!!! Special sharawt sa DOP namin @MyckoDavid and production designer Digo Ricio, music Emerzon Tecson thank you thank you team Te @iamrodafrog ano tulog ka pa rin??? 😆 https://t.co/f82MoPiJJr — Toñet (@tonetjadaone) November 17, 2022

Same day last year, we finished filming. Exactly one year after, we released the trailer. FINALLY! #DragDenPH 😭😭😭 — rod singh #DragDenPH (@iamrodafrog) November 17, 2022



RELATED: ‘Nanlalavan Extravaganza Eleganza’: ‘Drag Den Philippines’ to premiere on Prime Video in December

These reactions to the latest update made the hashtag #DragDenPh and other keywords related to the show also reach the trending topics of Twitter Philippines.

In the video trailer, other cast members who were introduced were as follows:

Miss Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves as a “drag dealer”

as a “drag dealer” Social media personality Sassa Gurl as a “drag runner”

as a “drag runner” Manila Luzon, who finished as the runner-up in the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, as the “drag lord”

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 8.