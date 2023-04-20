‘Drag Den with Manila Luzon’ to return for season 2, auditions now open

It’s official, “Drag Den with Manila Luzon” has been renewed for season 2!

Prime Video last Friday announced that following the success of the the Amazon Original reality competition show popularly known as “Drag Den Philippines,” it will return for the second season. It is the first local show renewal in Southeast Asia, according to the streaming platform.

Aside from the show’s renewal, the streaming platform also announced that the auditions for the new set of queens are now open on www.dragdenph.com.

“Drag Lord” Manila Luzon invited queens to audition in a video.

Prime Video also teased viewers with not just a new season but a bigger and new den as well as new set of rules.

Recap

The first season, hosted and executive produced by Manila Luzon, was also produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

It released eight episodes, showcasing the Philippines’ previously under-the-radar drag culture to the world, that concluded with a live finale show held at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premiere last January 26.

Drag queen NAIA was crowned the first Drag Supreme, besting co-finalists Shewarma and Maria Christina.

David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia said the program has been renewed as the show’s success “has left their viewers wanting for more.”

“We’re always on the lookout to create entertaining content that is relevant to our diverse local audience’s taste, and it’s going to be exciting to work together with Rod and the rest of the ‘Drag Den with Manila Luzon creators’ to make Season Two even more entertaining,” Simonsen said.

Rod, the director and creator of the show, also thanked those who were supportive of the show.

“We’re just grateful for all the positive reactions we’ve received so far,” Rod said.

“It shows that audiences from around the world are connecting with our show and the messages we want to convey. It’s been quite a journey for us; the history of Pinoy drag culture is full of unsung heroes, and we’ve come a long way. We’ve had clear intentions about bringing the show to where it is now,” she added.

“The show stood for many things, and thanks to our audience, because they, too, stood with us. And because of their support, we’ll continue the fight in Season Two. Bigger and better, definitely,” the director continued.

In January, both Rod and Manila Luzon expressed hopes that they would be able to bring “Drag Den” to the streets of Metro Manila and be able to stage showdowns in barangay such as the previously held competitions in Maginhawa Street, Quezon City.

Prime Video has yet to announce the release date of “Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season 2.” However, it said that the new season will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

