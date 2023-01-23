‘Salamat pose’: Belmonte throws support behind drag talents after Maginhawa ‘Drag Den’ event

A city chief executive expressed her support for Filipino drag queens who performed at an event in Quezon City last Saturday, January 21.

The Filipino drag series “Drag Den Philippines” was brought to the local community of Maginhawa Street, Teacher’s Village in the city through a drag competition on the street.

Called “Miss Dragdagulan Maginhawa Street 2023,” the pageant was attended by “Drag Den Philippines” cast members, including the main host and judge Manila Luzon and Sassa Gurl.

“Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1 cast members Brigiding and Drag Superstar Precious Paula Nicole also watched with the audience.

The drag event was held in partnership with the Maginhawa Food Community Inc.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte shared this big event on social media on January 22. She also threw her support to the drag performers who showcased their talent that night.

“Salamat pose sa mga nakipag-Dragdagulan kahapon! Ginanap sa kahabaan ng Maginhawa Street ang Drag Den viewing party kung saan bonggang mga performance, pagtatagisan ng mga talento, meet and greet kasama ang cast ng Drag Den Philippines ang naganap,” Belmonte said.

“Na-sorpresa rin ang mga QCitizens at iba pang mga bisita sa pagdating ng mismong Drag Lord na si Manila Luzon,” she added.

“Maraming salamat Maginahawa Food Community Inc. at Drag Den Philippines para sa pagoorganisa nito!” the local official further said.

Her favorite moments of the party were also uploaded on her post.

Salamat pose sa mga nakipag-Dragdagulan kahapon! 👑 Ginanap sa kahabaan ng Maginhawa Street ang Drag Den viewing party kung saan bonggang mga performance, pagtatagisan ng mga talento, meet and greet kasama ang cast ng Drag Den Philippines ang naganap. pic.twitter.com/Nsv2EbJ5GI — Mayor Joy Belmonte (@QCMayorJoy) January 22, 2023

Belmonte also joined in solidarity in advocating for the equal rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in the country.

“Kaisa si Mayor Joy Belmonte sa pagsuporta at pagtangkilik sa talento, at pagsulong ng pantay na karapatan para sa ating mga kapatid na kabilang sa LGBTQIA+ community,” the post read.

The Quezon City mayor ended her post with an invitation to watch the last episode of “Drag Den Philippines.”

The conclusion of Season One of the show is on Thursday, January 26.

“Abangan ang final episode at grand coronation night ng Drag Den Philippines sa darating na Huwebes. Good luck, kweens! Dragdagulan na!” Belmonte said with a crown emoji.

The Twitter account of “Drag Den Philippines” later saw the government official’s post.

In a quote-retweet, it said with a heart emoji: “Ojivaynnn! Shelemet, Mayora!”

Attendees and drag artists were treated to several activities that celebrate the local drag scene along the stretch of Maginhawa Street and Malingap Street last Saturday.

These include a food market, games and a viewing party of the previous “Drag Den Philippines” episode.

The highlight of the event, of course, was the pageant. Footage of performances by the contenders made rounds on the platform after.

One of them reached “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 6 finalist Laganja Estranja.

In a quote-retweet, Estranja said: “No one does it like the Philippines!”

No one does it like the Philippines!! 😱🤯 https://t.co/6PZHxkGCnN — Laganja Estranja 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LaganjaEstranja) January 22, 2023

Drag talent Olivia was named Ms. DragDagulan 2023.

This was the second time that the locally-produced drag reality series was brought to the streets.

After the airing of its fourth episode, cast members performed at a village in Quezon City for free. They also led a contest for the LGBTQIA+ community there.

The final episode, meanwhile, will see who among the eight contenders will be crowned the first-ever Drag Supreme on Thursday.

To end the first season run with a bang, a finale concert and coronation night will also be held at the SM Aura Samsung Hall.

