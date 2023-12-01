From OPM bands to drag queens: What to expect in the Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival 2023

Food, art and music await guests in a comeback of a food and art festival to be held in Maginhawa Street in Quezon City.

The Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival (MAFF) 2023 is set to return on Saturday, December 2, bringing over 100 food and non-food merchants along the stretch from the Uncle John’s store to the Bayantel building.

This upcoming one-day occasion was also promoted on Facebook.

Visitors can go to the festival for free starting at 9 a.m. Festival gates will close at 12 midnight.

This year’s edition of the MAFF aims to bring back the once-vibrant culture of Maginhawa Street. Prior to the lockdowns due to COVID-19, this stretch of road was known as a primary hub for lovers of food and arts in Metro Manila.

For its comeback, visitors are invited to experience activities beyond Maginhawa’s food and art scene.

This includes performances from an exciting lineup of local musicians, who are:

Ang Bandang Shirley

Over October

The Ridleys

Dilaw

Musical acts of the University of the Philippines Music Circle

University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors

Quezon City Symphonic Band

The festival will also be the avenue for various musical competitions, which are:

The Drum And Lyre Competition

The Quezon City Got Talent Competition

The Christmas Carol Competition

Moreover, the audience can also witness a community drag competition called the “Dragdagulan.” Here, local drag artists will compete against each other showcasing their wit and talent before the festival crowd.

MAFF started in 2014 as part of Quezon City’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The then-annual affair is organized by the Maginhawa Food Community Inc., Quezon City Government, and JCI Quezon City Capitol. It is co-presented by Councilor Irene Belmonte, lawyer Vincent Belmonte, Nickel Asia Corporation, and klikit, a software for ecommerce.