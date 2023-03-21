Nico Bolzico literally cuts pasta in response to ‘cut the carbs’ advice

Entrepreneur and online personality Nico Bolzico amused social media users after literally following a physician’s advice to “cut the carbs” or carbohydrates in his supposed diet.

The husband of actress-influencer Solenn Heussaff on Monday shared an Instagram video of him cutting uncooked strand pasta with the following caption:

Starting the week right! Listening to [doctor’s] advice!

I decided to eat spaghetti because cutting rice was way harder.

Italians going nuts in 3, 2, 1….

#GoodWeek

Nico also had an in-line text in the video that reads:

My Doctor: You need to cut the carbs

Me:

The video has earned over 27,000 likes and more than 980 comments on Instagram so far.

The phrase “cut the carbs” or “cut the carbohydrates” means to reduce or limit one’s intake of carbohydrates in a regular diet.

Nico literally interpreted it in jest by cutting off the raw spaghetti noodles, earning laughs from social media users.

“Hahahaha, thank you for the life hack,” an Instagram user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Lol, can you do the same with rice????” another online user wrote with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

“[I’ll] start [to] bring my scissors anywhere now,” quipped a different Instagram user.

“@nicobolzico, you need a pair of new scissors [’cause] that one is fighting against the doctor’s advice,” another online user joked with a grinning-squinting emoji.

Nico is known for being funny and witty in his social media posts.

Meanwhile, spaghetti, the pasta he mentioned in the post, is one of the most popular forms of pasta high in complex carbohydrates.

Complex carbohydrates contain longer chains of sugar molecules than simple carbohydrates like glucose, fructose, and sucrose.

Medical News Today said that while complex carbs are a “better source of energy” than their simpler alternatives, “they are not necessarily healthier.”

According to a nutrition-oriented website, spaghetti is energy-dense and has more than 200 calories per cup.

One serving of it (which is equal to one cup of cooked spaghetti or 2 ounces of dry spaghetti) contains more than 40 grams of carbs.

Verywell Fit said that spaghetti is “not well suited to low-carbohydrate diets.”

According to experts, people start burning fat, get flatter bellies, reduce their risk of diabetes, gain stronger muscles, and feel more energized if they reduce their carbs.