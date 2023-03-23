‘April Girls’ pamper session: Melai Cantiveros bonds with daughters before b-day celeb

“April girls just wanna have fun.”

Before celebrating their birthdays next month, host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco treated herself and her daughters with a pampering session.

The showbiz personality on Wednesday shared pictures of her and her girls Amelia Lucille and Stela Rosalind being attended to in Nail Tropics.

“Bago kami mag-birthday mga April Girls (Mela – April 3) (Me – April 6 ) (Stela — April 9) Papa-pam pam muna kami. Pa-pamper kasi April girls just wanna have fun,” Melai wrote on Instagram on March 22 with a red heart emoji.

“Just wanna have fun” is a reference to the ’80s hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” popularized by American singer Cyndi Lauper.

“See you, @jparkislandresort and @cebusafari soon,” Melai added with three smiling face emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melai Cantiveros – Francisco (@mrandmrsfrancisco)

Melai’s post has earned over 1,300 likes so far.

The host has two daughters with her husband Jason Francisco, whom she had previously met in the “Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up” edition.

She collectively calls her and her daughters “April Girls” since all of them were born in the same month.

Melai was born on April 6, while Amelia or Mela was born on April 3. Her youngest, Stela, was born on April 9.

This makes all of them an Aries under Western astrology, which has 12 zodiac signs.