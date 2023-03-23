‘True gay icon’: Pia Wurtzbach’s ‘Vitamin D’ Instagram caption draws laughs

“A true gay icon.”

This was what some personalities called Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who earned online buzz for her caption on Instagram which featured her Scotland-born fiancé Jeremy Jauncey.

The former beauty queen on Tuesday shared pictures of her vacation with the entrepreneur in the tropical paradise Seychelles with the caption:

Another adventure with my love [blue heart emoji] My daily dose of Vitamin C… [’cause] when I see you, oks na me [squinting-face-with-tongue emoji] Kung may Vitamin D, mas happy [sun and laughing-with-tears emojis]

The pictures showed a selfie of Jeremy and another one featuring a side view of the upper half of his topless body.

Pia’s post has garnered over 360,000 likes on the photo-and-video sharing platform so far.

It has also earned several comments from some Instagram users who perceived the last parts of her caption as suggestive and full of meaning.

The “D” can also refer to a slang for the male sex organ.

“Ma’am,” TikTok personality Justine Luzares wrote with an exclamation-question mark emoji.

“PIA KWEENING, GET THAT VITAMIN D!!!!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“[Nanggigigil] ako sa’yo, Pia! Need ko din ng Vit. D!” a different Pinoy commented.

“Girl,” Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock wrote with a girl emoji.

“He knows what she meant by Vitamin D, BYEE,” another Instagram user responded to the influencer’s comment.

“PIA WURTZBACH – A TRUE GAY ICON!!!!!” photographer BJ Pascual exclaimed.

“The design is very naughty queen Pia, HAHAHA,” a different Filipino commented.

Another Instagram user was more straightforward in her question.

“HAHAHAHAHAHHA WHAT’S THE VITAMIN D, QUEEN P?” she wrote.

“Vitamin D na nakukuha sa sun exposure [sun-with-face and sun-behind cloud emojis] kayo naman [laughing-with-tears emoji],” Pia responded.

Pia’s Instagram post also made its way to Twitter, where an online user similarly called her a “gay person” in the former beauty queen’s “past life.”

“I think si Pia Wurtzbach ‘yung reincarnation ng isang baklang napakabait sa past life [niya]?” he wrote.

“‘Yung binigay lahat for charity and family and ginantimpalaan [siya] ng universe ng magandang reincarnation [niya] kasi only a gay person would post sumn [something] like this,” the Twitter user added with loudly-crying emojis. His post has earned 52,400 likes so far.

Last January, Pia also made a similarly amusing comment involving her relationship with Jeremy where she wrote: “Some beer… Some haggis… Some haggisan sa bed… wait, what?”

The couple celebrated their engagement last May after being together for two years.