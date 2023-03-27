Filipinos surprised to learn that David Foster, Katharine McPhee are married

When singer Katharine McPhee and musician David Foster graced physician Vicki Belo‘s home last week, it was not only their mere presence that had Filipinos #shookt.

Last Friday, the Belo Medical Group founder shared a video of the “American Idol” alum singing “Smile” and one of her hits, “Terrified,” while the legendary hitmaker played the grand piano.

“Dream come true! David Foster playing on our piano!” Vicki exclaimed in the video.

“She’s just gonna sing for me, my own private concert,” the celebrity doctor added, referring to Katharine.

“Just a casual Friday at home — @davidfoster and @katharinefoster jamming with our #piano,” Vicki captioned the post with a sparkles emoji.

“Entire household will be singing #Terrified until further notice,” she added with emojis of a revolving heart and a grinning-with-sweat face.

Vicki’s video has so far earned over 65,000 likes and several comments including from the Katharine herself who said it was “the best day.”

“Surprises are the best,” the doctor responded to Katharine.

“Wow! David and Kat at your very own home… what more can be lovelier than that?” another Instagram user commented.

“God is good,” Vicki replied.

Katharine reportedly reposted the video in an Instagram Story with the text: “I haven’t posted at all since being here in Manila because I’ve been too busy just enjoying it, but we really are having the BEST time here in Manila, Philippines.”

The couple visited the country for a series of concerts that happened from March 21 to 26 at The Theater, Solaire Resort Entertainment City

David performed some of his chart-topping songs along with some international artists like his wife, Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano.

Filipino singers Martin Nievera and Morissette Amon also performed with David.

Meanwhile, as reports of Katharine and David gracing Vicki’s home were shared online, some Filipinos expressed their surprise upon finding out that the couple was married to each other.

“Ah, mag-asawa pala sila?” a Twitter user commented.

“This is how I find out na mag-asawa sila???” another online user exclaimed.

“Wait, now ko lang nalaman na mag-asawa pala sila,” a different Pinoy shared.

“Omg! I didn’t know David Foster’s wife is Katherine McPhee,” commented another Twitter user with a shocked face emoji.

“Aba!! Asawa pala [niya] si Katherine,” exclaimed a different Filipino with screaming face emojis.

David and Katharine tied the knot in June 2019 in London. Their wedding was attended by 150 guests.

US Magazine reported that before that, the famed music producer has known the “Terrified” singer for more than a decade already.

David met Katharine when he mentored her on the fifth season of ABC’s “American Idol” in 2006, where the latter finished as a runner-up.

Another report from the magazine said that David and Katharine “were friends for years before they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017.”

A year later, the two went public with their relationship and eventually announced their engagement.