Kuh Ledesma comments on Lucio Tan grandson’s rise as conglomerate head

The comment of veteran singer Kuh Ledesma about Lucio Tan‘s grandson taking over a conglomerate earned the attention of some online Filipinos.

The Christian artist on May 4 commented on an Instagram post of a digital news outlet which featured a report about Lucio Tan III or “Hun Hun” Tan.

The report, published May 3, is about the millennial being named the president of LT Group, Inc, taipan Lucio Tan’s investment holding firm.

Tan III replaced his uncle, Michael Tan, who had been the firm’s president for over a decade and had helped turn it into one of the biggest conglomerates in the country.

Tan III is also the son of the late Lucio Tan Jr., making the former a key figure in the family’s succession plan for the next generation of leaders.

“I am deeply honored to accept the appointment as president and chief operating officer. I thank the board of directors for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I am grateful to all of you for your support,” the grandson reportedly said in an organization meeting.

“In exercising the functions of my new role, rest assured that I will be guided by the values of integrity, diligence, excellence, and transparency,” Tan III added.

Last year, he was already appointed as chief operating officer and vice chair of the firm.

Tan III joined the board of the LT Group in 2019.

He has a baccalaureate degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University.

Tan III also received the Stanford University Frederick E. Terman Award during his university days, which is given to the top five percent of Stanford’s engineering undergraduates.

He graduated as the valedictorian of his class in Lick-Wilderming High School, a college preparatory private school in the United States.

Meanwhile, the grandson’s appointment in LT Group drew comments following reports of his rise to the top management post.

Kuh’s remark stood out the most in the comments section.

“May he find Christ Jesus so that he will come to know the need to serve God [and] to love his neighbor. And selling tobacco [and] liquor is not about loving people. Just sharing the truth about God [because I] love him,” Kuh commented on Rappler’s Instagram post about Tan III.

The singer’s comment has earned 42 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing platform so far.

The comment also made its way to Twitter.

“Miss Kuh Ledesma mothering in the comments,” one online user wrote, sharing a screengrab of the singer’s remark.

The artist, a devout born-again Christian, previously said that finding her faith in God shaped her to be a more tolerant, responsible, and loving person. She also dedicates time to praying.

Kuh said her separation from her ex-husband, Louie Gonzalez, was one of the catalysts for the renewal and strengthening of her faith.

She is known for the romantic songs songs “Til I Met You”, “One More Try,” and “I Think I’m In Love.”

About the business

LT Group is the holding company of the Philippine National Bank, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC), Tanduay Distillers Inc., Asia Brewery, and Eton Properties Philippines Inc.

PNB is one of the largest universal banks in the country, while PMFTC Inc is considered the country’s leading cigarette manufacturer.

Tanduay Distillers is the world’s number one rum in terms of volume, while Asia Brewery is a market leader in energy drinks and soymilk beverages.

Eton Properties, on the other hand, has a diversified portfolio of residential subdivisions, high-rise and mid-rise condominiums, office buildings, and commercial centers.