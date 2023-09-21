‘Not raining in Manila?: GOT7’s BamBam hints at Lola Amour collab anew

Is a collaboration between BamBam of South Korean boyband GOT7 and Filipino band Lola Amour in the works?

This is the question among Filipino fans after BamBam once again referenced the Filipino artist in a social media post.

In a post on social network X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 20, BamBam posted a photo while seemingly on his flight to Manila.

Bambam is set to perform on Friday, September 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

In a succeeding tweet, he asked: “Is not raining in Manila?”

“Raining in Manila” seems to be a direct reference to the popular song of the same title by Lola Amour.

is not raining in manila!?😭 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) September 20, 2023

Some Filipino fans of the GOT7 rapper replied to the post earnestly, with a couple of online users explaining to BamBam that “Raining in Manila” is the title of a song by Lola Amour.

Other told BamBam not to “jinx” it. “Bakit gusto mong umulan dito?,” one X user quipped.

Another X user said, pertaining to BamBam’s Manila concert: “Oh I see ‘Raining in Manila’ is your surprise song isn’t it?”

Lola Amour shared BamBam’s post via their official X account and replied in jest: “Ang init nga pre.”

Ang init nga pre https://t.co/cT8mH5aldr — ☔️ LOLA AMOUR ☔️ (@lolaamourmusic) September 20, 2023

This was not the first time fans took notice of BamBam mentioning or referencing the Lola Amour song.

In a post on X on September 18, BamBam shared a photo of what appears to be a recording studiom with the GOT7 member seemingly working on a track with a file name “Raining in Manila.”

Lola Amour reposted the photo with three shocked emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BamBam (@bambam1a)

GOT7 member BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer who debuted as a solo artist in 2021. Other members of GOT7 include Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae and Yugyeom.

Lola Amour, on the other hand, is a five-piece Filipino rock band consisting of Pio Dumayas, Raymond King, Zoe Gonzales, Angelo Mesina and David Yuhico. The band was founded in 2013. Their song “Raining in Manila,” released in 2023, became an online hit, shooting them to mainstream fame. — Chuck Smith