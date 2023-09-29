Marco Gumabao responds to American singer’s viral post with Cristine Reyes

Actor Marco Gumabao responded to the viral post of American singer-songwriter David DiMuzio, who shared a picture of actress Cristine Reyes and wondered about her identity.

Marco, who went Instagram official with Cristine last April, saw the Facebook post that featured David and Cristine posting for a picture together, with the latter leaning towards the singer.

RELATED: ‘Hindi na couga…’ Marco Gumabao references Cristine Reyes’ old answer in interview

David on September 22 shared the old picture with the following caption:

“Does anyone know this girl’s name? I remember she was really nice when we met years ago, and she’s an actress, but I can’t remember her name.”

It was accompanied by a grinning-with-sweat emoji at the end of the sentence.

Marco simply commented with a thinking face emoji.

The actor’s emoji comment has earned about 1,200 pure laughing reactions so far.

David also shared a video featuring another picture of him interacting with the actress while an excerpt of his song “Naiisip Mo Ba” plays in the background.

“Naaalala mo pa ba?” he wrote as a caption with three laughing-with-tears emojis, referencing lyrics from his song.

David is a YouTube sensation born in North Carolina who fell in love with Filipino music after hearing Rivermaya former band member Rico Blanco perform during album launch party.

“Even though at that time I didn’t have any clue what he was saying — the Tagalog songs — I just visited the Philippines for the first time. I loved the songs, I thought they were super catchy,” he was quoted by ABS-CBN News before.

He has since produced and created songs recorded by Filipino artists such as Yeng Constantino, Mikey Bustos, Moymoy Palaboy, Roadfill and Rhap Salazar.