‘Hindi na couga…’ Marco Gumabao references Cristine Reyes’ old answer in interview

Actor Marco Gumabao referenced his girlfriend’s answer in a “Totropahin or Jojowain” challenge in a 2019 interview after it went viral anew following their relationship reveal.

The 28-year-old actor responded to Cristine Reyes‘ Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 26, where she posted a picture of them with the text: “Def [definitely] not tropa anymore. Home kasi…”

The 34-year-old actress also tagged her beau’s account.

This reached Marco, who reposted the IG Story on his own account in response to her caption: “Hindi na couga… ‘di ko na itutuloy (grinning-squinting face emoji)”

Marco was about to type “cougar,” a reference to his older girlfriend who blurted out such a comment when she appeared in ABS-CBN’s “Tonight With Boy Abunda” in 2019.

In that episode, Cristine participated in the “Totropahin o Jojowain” game challenge, a segment where photos of personalities would be flashed on the screen.

The guest would then comment on whether they consider the personality a friend or a romantic partner by raising one of the two cards given to them. One card has the word “Tropa” while the other one says “Jowa.”

When Marco’s photo was flashed, Cristine appeared to think for a while before finally raising the card indicating “Tropa.”

“Si Marco… we’re friends. Ang bata pa ni Marco,” she answered.

There was a pause and then the two of them chuckled.

“Ano ako, cougar?” Cristine added as she continued to chuckle.

A dictionary definition of cougar tags it as slang, saying it means “a middle-aged woman seeking a romantic relationship with a younger man.”

Others simply define it as “an older woman who has sexual relationships with younger men.”

Cristine is six years older than Marco.

The actor on Monday posted photos of the two of them enjoying each other’s company on Instagram.

The last photo showed a pink note with the words: “HA HA HA! LOVE YOU!” It was also accompanied by a drawing of a smiling face.

Marco captioned his post with the following: “You are my home and my adventure all at once.” It was accompanied by emojis of a red heart and a kissing face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Imperial Gumabao (@gumabaomarco)

The post came weeks after Marcos reportedly said he has a “special” relationship with the actress.

In the comments section, Cristine responded with emojis of red hearts, kissing faces, heart-eyed face, smiling-face-with-hearts, and folded hands.

Marco first confirmed that they are seeing each other last March, although he was reluctant to label or define what they had.

Reports said that the two “have been on each other’s orbits since at least 2012.”

It was only this year, however, when sparks began to fly between them.

Both starred in the 2023 period drama “Martry or Murderer,” a fictionalized account of the Marcos family’s story before and after the People Power Revolution.