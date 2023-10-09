Sam YG clarifies decision to leave Magic 89.9: ‘Walang nag-away. Walang magkagalit’

Radio personality Sam YG said that his decision to leave Magic 89.9 was amicable.

This clarification came after Sam said last week that he is resigning from Magic 89.9, his home radio station for over 17 years.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, October 7, Sam said that he did not leave Magic 89.9 due to any conflict. “Walang nag-away. Walang magkagalit,” he wrote.

Sam added: “I believe I’ve given my all these past 17 years and I will forever be grateful for all the lessons I’ve learned and the lives I’ve touched.”

He added that “Boys Night Out” — the popular nightly radio show he has been part of since 2006 — will go on as usual, adding that the program is in “great hands” with its hosts radio DJs Tony Toni, Slick Rick, Gino Quillamor and Tin Gamboa (more known as DJ Suzy).

“In as much as it pains me to leave [Boys Night Out], I’m also excited for what’s ahead,” Sam said.

Sam also reiterated that he will be staying on Magic 89.9 until the end of November “Let’s make every show count and do @boysnightout899 like we’ve never done before, shall we?”

Sam ended his statement by saying, “Never an end. Just a new beginning”

The post comes as listeners of the popular radio personality expressed their sadness over Sam’s decision on social media. Many listeners shared personal stories of listening to “Boys Night Out” during important periods in their lives.

Others speculated the reason for the resignation.

“I remember listening to BNO during my college and med years with my girlfriends. Nag gi-GNO aka girls night out (studying) kami habang nakikinig sa mga kalokohan nyo,” one Instagram user commented. “You guys made studying fun & easier for us. After 17 years, mga doctor na kami. Thank you, BNO, for being a part of our journey.”

Another said: “Remember listening to you guys habang pauwi nung college. Nawawala pagod ko kapapakinig sa kalokohan niyo. And lagi ko inaabangan hirit mo, Sam haha! Kamiss!”

“Boys Night Out” is the evening radio talk show that has been airing nightly on Magic 89.9 since 2006. Sam YG hosts the program with radio jocks Slick Rick and Tony Toni along with Gino and Jojo the Love Survivor.

The popularity of the radio show is one of the reasons why Magic 89.9 became the top radio station at the time, with its programs and DJs becoming part of the pop culture and media zeitgeist. —Chuck Smith