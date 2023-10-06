Sam YG resigns from radio station Magic 89.9: ‘End of an era’

“End of an era.”

This was what radio DJ and host Sam YG said as he announced on his social media account his resignation from radio station Magic 89.9.

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 6, Sam wrote: “Yes, it is true that I am resigning from Magic 89.9.”

Perhaps hinting to his future career plans, he added: “Big decision and bigger things ahead. Will talk about it soon.”

In the comment section of his post, Sam said that he will still be with the radio station until the end of November.”

Followers of the DJ responded to his post, expressing their sadness over Sam’s move and their excitement for his next projects.

“MAGIC IS NOT THE SAME WITHOUT YOU. But if this is God’s will, I know you did a great job with @magic899 and praying for better and greater things ahead. Padayon!” said another Instagram user.

Content creator and host Macoy Dubs also commented: “Will miss you hearing on air, G. Shivaker! All the best papi.”

Meanwhile, another follower asked: “Boys night out no more??”

“Boys Night Out” is the evening radio talk show that has been airing nightly on Magic 89.9 since 2006. Sam YG hosts the program with radio jocks Slick Rick and Tony Toni along with Gino Quillamor and Jojo the Love Survivor.

Magic 89.9 — DWTM 89.9 FM on air — is a local radio station operating in the Philippines since the 1980s.

Fans and listeners see Sam YG’s resignation from Magic 89.9 as an end of the era since the 39-year-old host is among the DJs who helped usher the station into its heyday from the mid-2000s to the 2010s.

Magic 89.9 programs during this time — including “Boys Night Out” and “Good Times with Mo” with host Mo Twister — were not just popular radio programs; their following allowed the shows and their host to become part of the pop culture and media zeitgeist.

The popularity of “Boys Night Out” during the mid-2000s allowed Sam YG, whose real name Samir Gogna, to become a TV personality. He was a co-host in the GMA-7 noontime show “Eat Bulaga” from 2009 to 2018. He also hosts the “Lecheng Pag-ibig To!” podcast with DJ Chacha on Spotify.

Sam YG did not reveal the reason for his resignation. —Chuck Smith